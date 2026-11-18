Sonny Gray, as expected, left the Red Sox as a free agent.

The pitcher has decided to return to pitch for the Minnesota Twins. He chose to sign a two-year contract with an opt-out clause.

Basically, he'll earn $55 million over two years, which averages out to $28.5 million per season. That's a big commitment for the Twins.

We love to see that.

Right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a two-year, $55 million contract that includes an opt-out clause after the first season, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2026

The pitcher previously spent two seasons (2022 and 2023) in Minnesota. In 2023, he finished second in the Cy Young voting.

Clearly, he enjoyed his time there enough to return. That's good news for the franchise, which doesn't always attract big names on the free-agent market.

After Ryan Jeffers accepted his qualifying offer, there's talk of another surprise for the folks in Minnesota.

A small-market team spending big? Yes, it's possible.

Gray didn't join the best team in the world to try to win his first World Series ring, but he's right at home in a smaller market.

And it's not as if the Twins are bad, either.

Sonny Gray was an All-Star in his second and final season with the #MNTwins (2023). Current rotation candidates:

Sonny Gray

, Taj Bradley

, Pablo López

, Joe Ryan

, Dean Kremer

, Bailey Ober

, Mick Abel

, Connor Prielipp

, Zebby Matthews — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) November 18, 2026

Details to follow…

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