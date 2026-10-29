Dylan Larkin has had enough: his agent says he did everything right

Dylan Larkin has had enough. And his agent has just confirmed this publicly.

Pat Brisson, who represents the forward, released a statement regarding his client's decision to stop playing pending a trade.

That's saying something.

It's still pretty unusual to see an agent publicly weigh in on the matter like this.

Normally, this kind of situation is handled between the player, his agent, and team management. But in Larkin's case, Pat Brisson has decided to speak out in defense of his client… and the message is pretty clear: Larkin feels he's done his part.

The player, who requested a trade several months ago, no longer wants to continue under the same conditions.

Dylan has had enough of the situation. We think he's been very professional and cooperative throughout this process. – Pat Brisson

I don't entirely agree with the end of the quote… but whatever.

Statement from Pat Brisson, Dylan Larkin's agent, regarding his client's decision not to play while awaiting a trade: “Dylan's

had enough of the situation. We believe he's been very professional and cooperative throughout this process.” — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 29, 2026

It's understandable that a player would be frustrated when he wants to leave an organization and negotiations aren't going anywhere. But deciding not to play while waiting for a trade is a major decision.

And when his agent speaks out publicly to justify a decision like the one made by the former Red Wings captain, it shows just how serious the situation has become.

This is no longer just a matter of frustration between a player and his organization. The situation must be a bit difficult for management in Detroit, and that's to be expected—especially since that management hasn't yet established a rock-solid foundation with Shawn Horcoff serving as interim GM.

But clearly, it still sends a clear message to the executives there.

Larkin wants out… and it's time to put an end to all this. It remains to be seen, now, whether the Wings will decide to suspend him until they find someone else to partner with.

Quick Notes

– All right.

Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler aren't going anywhere! Listen to Radar on all platforms! https://t.co/VqByMTew6a — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 29, 2026

– What a great story.

The two brothers from Quebec have lived out a dream after a long journey https://t.co/B4KrCwt5ua https://t.co/WIJ2dbZofR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 29, 2026

– He's going to be great.

With three points against the Kraken, Gavin McKenna became the youngest Leaf to record a three-point game since Ted Kennedy in 1944 https://t.co/hYR72H63wf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 29, 2026

– We'll make do with what we have.