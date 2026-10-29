Brewers: Little Optimism About Keeping William Contreras Long Term

William Contreras is one heck of a baseball player. In the playoffs, he's become more important than ever, both offensively and defensively.

His judgment on strikes and balls is incredible… and he fully deserves his World Series MVP title.

In Milwaukee, he's seen as a player who demands a lot of attention but is a game-changer.

That's why, last year, the Brewers offered him a three-year, $35 million contract with option years, according to Jon Heyman.

https://t.co/tWMzdaiBIP Brewers' Contreras conundrum: They don't often give $100M-plus contracts, but how can they let him go? (Includes: what they last offered) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2026

Not only did the player say no, but Contreras's camp didn't respond with a counteroffer. The deal is simply dead.

And now, with one year left until free agency, the Brewers aren't optimistic about their chances of keeping him in town long-term. A win won't change everything…

The Brewers offered William Contreras a 3-year contract with options in 2025 that he declined, per @JonHeyman. Contreras and his agent never countered, and the Brewers are NOT optimistic about signing him to a long-term deal pic.twitter.com/YyOrzVAn4Y — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 28, 2026

That's why, once the dust settles after the World Series, Brewers management may have to consider trading him elsewhere.

There have been recent rumors to that effect. This explains it.

We've seen that money is important to the catcher. So it's reasonable to think his future might not be in Wisconsin after all.

After all, players who want to cash in usually don't choose Milwaukee. They go make their money elsewhere.

The Brewers have based their strategy on the following model: trade players before they ask for too much. Maybe that will happen soon for Contreras.

The team that ends up acquiring him will be lucky. After all, that's undoubtedly a likely scenario given how things are going right now.

We can't rule out the possibility that Contreras might not be traded in 2027, even if it means losing him as a free agent a year from now.

But at the same time, if a salary floor were to be imposed, what better way to help reach it than by paying him?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.