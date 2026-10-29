A Perfect Road Trip for the CH Without Nick Suzuki

The Canadiens wrapped up their four-game road trip tonight in Dallas.

The goal was to finish the road trip with four wins.

Here are the lineups:

– Alex Newhook will be the Habs' first-line center alongside Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky – Oliver Kapanen is the second-line center with Chris Kreider and Josh Anderson – The Habs' bottom six remains the same – Mike Matheson is out with a lower-body injury – Arber Xhekaj is in, with Adam Engstrom – Jakub Dobes startshttps://t.co/hI04JaZsng — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 30, 2026

Dallas lines during warm-up: Robertson-Hintz-Seguin

Steel-Johnston-Rantanen

Kiviranta-Hyry-Benn

Blackwell-Hryckowian-Seminoff Harley-Heiskanen

, Bichsel-Lundkvist

, Taylor-Myers Oettinger — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) October 29, 2026

Mike Matheson was ruled out a few minutes before the game.

Cole Caufield doesn't need Nick Suzuki to produce.

He scored his seventh goal of the season right at the start of the game.

Caufield was in the right place at the right time https://t.co/tX6qHMuA20 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 30, 2026

Montreal has taken the lead in every game this season so far.

Against Detroit, the team won, so they ended up taking the lead.

CH in 2026-27

vs. TOR: Took the lead

vs. PIT: Took the lead

vs. CAR: Took the lead

vs. NSH: Took the lead

vs. DET:

vs. BUF: Took the lead

vs. WSH: Took the lead

vs. BUF: Took the lead

vs. SJS: Took the lead

vs. CHI: Took the lead

vs. WPG: Took the lead

vs. STL: Took the lead

vs. DAL: Took the lead — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 30, 2026

After the Stars tied the game, Alex Newhook thought he was Connor McDavid.

What a goal to put the Habs back in the lead!

From 0 to 100 Zero-to-100, personified #GoHabsGo https://t.co/uHPFumwZtd — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 30, 2026

Caufield then added another.

Well-positioned near the net, he finished off a beautiful play by Juraj Slafkovsky and Adam Engstrom.

Cole Caufield just barely gets this one over the line, 3-1 #Habs https://t.co/DARRreSJqI — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 30, 2026

Montreal hasn't trailed after 20 minutes this season.

What a contrast to last year.

Early in the second period, Newhook added another goal at the end of a power play.

Newhook capitalizes on a juicy rebound! https://t.co/X1biRF2qys — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 30, 2026

And in the third period, the team shut the door.

Jakub Dobes earned the win, making 17 saves on 19 shots. He didn't single-handedly win the game, but he made the key saves.

A perfect four-game road trip (in regulation) for Montreal without Nick Suzuki or Ivan Demidov. Who would have thought?

Final score: 5-2. Phillip Danault added an empty-net goal.

Phillip Danault buries it into the empty net and the Habs win 5-2. https://t.co/Z4BEojjB2i — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 30, 2026

Thanks to Jake Evans for that generous assist.

The Habs will be back at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

They'll face the Penguins.

Overtime

– Well.

Kirby Dach is now on the Habs' first power play unit — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 30, 2026

– He's in good company.

More goals giving the Habs

the lead Team history, age 25 and under Cole Caufield: 71

Guy Lafleur: 69

Stéphane Richer: 59

Steve Shutt: 58

Henri Richard: 55 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) October 30, 2026

– Wow.

#FunFact: With his on Alex Newhook's goal, #Habs' Lane Hutson surpassed Henri Richard for the most assists by a #GoHabsGo player before age 23! — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 30, 2026

– Lol.