A Perfect Road Trip for the CH Without Nick Suzuki

Raphael Simard
A Perfect Road Trip for the CH Without Nick Suzuki
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens wrapped up their four-game road trip tonight in Dallas.

The goal was to finish the road trip with four wins.

Here are the lineups:

Mike Matheson was ruled out a few minutes before the game.

Cole Caufield doesn't need Nick Suzuki to produce.

He scored his seventh goal of the season right at the start of the game.

Montreal has taken the lead in every game this season so far.

Against Detroit, the team won, so they ended up taking the lead.

After the Stars tied the game, Alex Newhook thought he was Connor McDavid.

What a goal to put the Habs back in the lead!

Caufield then added another.

Well-positioned near the net, he finished off a beautiful play by Juraj Slafkovsky and Adam Engstrom.

Montreal hasn't trailed after 20 minutes this season.

What a contrast to last year.

Early in the second period, Newhook added another goal at the end of a power play.

And in the third period, the team shut the door.

Jakub Dobes earned the win, making 17 saves on 19 shots. He didn't single-handedly win the game, but he made the key saves.

A perfect four-game road trip (in regulation) for Montreal without Nick Suzuki or Ivan Demidov. Who would have thought?

Final score: 5-2. Phillip Danault added an empty-net goal.

Thanks to Jake Evans for that generous assist.

The Habs will be back at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

They'll face the Penguins.


Overtime

– Well.

– He's in good company.

– Wow.

– Lol.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!