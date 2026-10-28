Teruaki Sato: Japan’s New Sensation

Last winter, Japanese players Kazuma Okamoto, Munetaka Murakami, and Tatsuya Imai all made the leap to Major League Baseball. Okamoto signed with the Toronto Blue Jays for a modest $60 million over four years; Murakami did the same with the Chicago White Sox for $34 million over two years; and Imai signed with the Houston Astros for $54 million over three years.

And now it's Teruaki Sato's turn to make the leap to North America, as his Japanese club has announced that he will be made available during the offseason. It's unclear when Sato will officially become a free agent, but once he's available, he'll have 45 days to sign a contract with an MLB team.

The Hanshin Tigers will then receive compensation based on the size of the deal. The fee will be 25% of the first $25 million of the contract, 17.5% of the next $25 million, and 15% of any amount exceeding $50 million.

It remains unclear whether the potential labor dispute in the Manfred era will affect international free agents this year, but it seems likely that Sato will need to sign a contract before December 1 to avoid having his window shortened by a potential lockout.

Last season, Sato was one of the NPB's most prolific hitters, posting a .317 batting average with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs.

This followed a 2025 season in which the 27-year-old won the Central League Most Valuable Player award. That year, he batted .277 with 40 home runs and 102 RBIs. In six seasons with the Tigers, Sato has hit 167 home runs and posted an OPS of .854.

Several teams will therefore be vying for his services, including the New York Yankees, who have already expressed their interest.

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