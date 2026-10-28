Jorge Posada doesn’t feel welcome with the Yankees

Jorge Posada is one of the best catchers in New York Yankees history, having played in the Bronx from 1995 to 2011 and been part of the “Core Four” alongside Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, and Mariano Rivera.

One might therefore think that everything is fine between Posada and the Yankees organization, but it seems that is not the case. The now 56-year-old's final season in the Big Apple appears to be at the heart of the matter, as he lost his position as the team's starting catcher after all those years.

A “Core Four” Yankee no longer feels welcome in The Bronx. pic.twitter.com/vNSb4rk7XC — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 27, 2026

Indeed, Posada still seems affected by the end of his career, claiming that issues with general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner were never addressed.

I don't know what happened. I'd rather just move on. My final season was really tough to handle—both for me and for the Yankees toward me—so it's hard to look back and feel that way again.

Several key figures in the baseball world have floated Posada's name as a potential replacement for manager Aaron Boone with the Yankees. But it seems we'll have to rule out that possibility, since the man himself doesn't feel welcome in the organization.

I mean, I could help them, but I don't think they want me there, to be honest. I don't feel welcome when I go there. You know, even during spring training, I don't feel welcome. I don't get the impression they want me there, so I don't go.

That's a shame, because even though Posada expressed confidence that Boone and Cashman are the right people to lead the Yankees back to glory, he emphasized that he'd like to see changes in the team's culture—including holding players accountable for their actions.

You didn't run to first base? Take him out of the game. Make him understand that it means something. This isn't a game—it's a real job. And some guys aren't doing their job.

That's what it takes in New York, and maybe it's because the Yankees' front office knows this all too well that he isn't welcome there.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.