In 2023, he stood up for Jacob Fowler: today, time has proven him right

In 2023, the Canadiens didn't select many players in the first two rounds.

In fact, the team had only one pick among the first 68… and we're talking about David Reinbacher, a player who doesn't exactly have everyone's support.

In the midst of a rebuild, it was a risk on the Canadiens' part.

Later on, players like Florian Xhekaj, Bogdan Konyushkov, and Luke Mittelstadt were also selected. But most notably, Jacob Fowler was the 69th overall pick in the draft.

And that's changing everything.

What you need to know is that five goaltenders were drafted ahead of him in the second round. None of them have played in the NHL yet (which isn't unusual), but it doesn't matter: no one is regretting the Habs' pick right now.

And we owe that in large part to Billy Ryan, the Canadiens' director of player evaluation and amateur scout.

Why? Because before the 2023 draft, he put his foot down and said that Fowler was better than another player. We don't know who that other player was, but it might have been Trey Augustine.

The Habs shared the clip three years ago, and now, with Fowler's current performances, it's going viral again. Yesterday, several people cut it up and posted it on social media.

It's like watching the Mona Lisa being painted https://t.co/1Tu6fQuocP — HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 28, 2026

Basically, Ryan said that Jacob Fowler finds ways to win.

The fact that Fowler has always been underestimated has driven him to stay hungry and constantly prove his worth. It's forced him to push himself, improve his skills, and win games.

The goaltender, even though he isn't the tallest (6'1”), has found ways to stand out. And he's become the athlete we're seeing right now with the Canadiens.

Billy Ryan must be feeling pretty good right now.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

Due to the World Series, this week's podcast will air Thursday night (October 29) at 8 p.m. After that, we'll be back to our regular Wednesday time slot every week https://t.co/yWYtP1XqGm — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 28, 2026

– Once again…

Shane Wright is (still) just waiting to be traded

https://t.co/esQSnJlOVv — RDS (@RDSca) October 28, 2026

– Hehe.

The Habs' penalty kill is now 10th in the NHL (83.7%) Derek Lalonde masterclass https://t.co/rR0z4pvcdS — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 28, 2026

– Oh yeah?