The CFL’s First Millionaire?

The Toronto Argonauts have confirmed some important news regarding their star quarterback, Chad Kelly.

On October 27, the organization announced a five-year contract extension that will allow the player to continue his career with the team through the 2031 Canadian Football League (CFL) season.

This agreement represents a major commitment for the Toronto franchise, which aims to retain its quarterback for the long term. Kelly, 32, has just had the best season of his CFL career statistically.

According to information published by 3DownNation, Chad Kelly's contract is worth a guaranteed $5,555,250 in direct compensation, with a maximum value of up to $5,805,250, depending on performance bonuses. In 2027, his guaranteed salary is expected to exceed $1 million—a first in the current era of the CFL's salary cap.

The deal could therefore have an impact on upcoming contract negotiations for other quarterbacks in the league.

An Exceptional Season for Chad Kelly

Chad Kelly's new contract rewards a particularly productive season with the Argonauts. In 2026, the quarterback set personal bests with 5,067 passing yards, 33 touchdown passes, 366 completions, and a 70.9% completion rate.

He thus became the fourth quarterback in Argonauts history to surpass 5,000 passing yards in a single season.

However, Kelly also threw 24 interceptions, a reminder that his offensive production came with some challenges. Despite this, his performance convinced Toronto's front office to commit to him for the coming years.

The player had already won the CFL Most Valuable Player award in 2023, after helping Toronto finish the regular season with a remarkable 16-2 record.

Chad Kelly's contract extension could also influence negotiations for several key CFL players, notably Davis Alexander of the Montreal Alouettes.

The Toronto quarterback's contract sets a new financial benchmark in the league. Teams will now have to take this deal into account as they seek to retain their own star players.

Alexander, who also had an excellent season, could thus benefit from this context during his upcoming contract discussions with Montreal.

The issue of quarterback salaries will be particularly interesting to follow in the coming months, as teams seek to retain their best players without compromising their financial flexibility.

Toronto Bets on Long-Term Stability

For the Argonauts, this signing also represents a way to solidify their core around a player who is already familiar with the organization.

Kelly arrived in Toronto in 2022 and helped the team win the Grey Cup in both 2022 and 2024. However, he missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a serious leg injury during the 2024 Eastern Conference Final.

His return in 2026 and his offensive statistics have therefore reinforced his value in the eyes of management.

General Manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons emphasized the importance of being able to count on Kelly for the long term.

The Argonauts now hope that this contractual stability will allow them to continue competing for major honors. With a contract extending through 2031, Toronto has just taken a major step toward ensuring continuity on offense for the coming seasons.

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