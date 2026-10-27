A returning player joins the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have just pulled off a major move on the trade market by bringing back DeForest Buckner, a defensive lineman who is already very familiar with the organization.

The 31-year-old veteran is leaving the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft, according to reports Tuesday from several NFL beat writers.

This trade marks the return of a player who was selected seventh overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by San Francisco. After several seasons with the 49ers, Buckner was traded to Indianapolis in March 2020 for a first-round pick.

His return thus represents a significant reunion for an organization with which he spent the early years of his professional career.

San Francisco significantly strengthens its defensive line

The 49ers are looking to improve their presence at the center of the defensive line by adding an experienced player to their roster. Buckner, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, brings a combination of experience, power, and consistency to the trenches.

San Francisco had already bolstered this unit by acquiring Osa Odighizuwa, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. Buckner's arrival marks another major move for a team looking to improve its defensive performance.

The veteran's return also drew an enthusiastic reaction from George Kittle. The 49ers' tight end celebrated the news on social media by posting a message about reuniting with his former teammate. Kyle Juszczyk, another key player for San Francisco, had also shared moments with Buckner during the Pro Bowl.

A split that could benefit both organizations

In Indianapolis, Buckner's departure comes amid uncertainty about the franchise's future. The Colts haven't made the playoffs since 2019, a situation that has fueled the player's frustrations.

Buckner had recently expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's recurring struggles, suggesting that the results over the seasons did not meet his expectations.

The defensive player had signed a four-year contract extension worth $84 million after arriving in Indianapolis in 2020. Over the course of his career, he has earned approximately $160 million.

For the 49ers, this trade offers the opportunity to bring back a player familiar with the system and to strengthen a defensive unit that now includes two key additions. For Buckner, this return to San Francisco marks the beginning of a new chapter with the team where his career began.

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