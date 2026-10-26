We need to talk about Oliver Kapanen’s (very) nasty play

Last night in Winnipeg, Oliver Kapanen was the center Martin St-Louis used the least.

Again.

It's kind of ironic, isn't it? The guy who plays center on the first line and is only the seventh-most-used forward on the team—you don't see that very often in the National Hockey League…

Kapanen has been in that role ever since captain Nick Suzuki got injured. And it's certainly not by choice… because when you look at Kapanen's stats since the end of last season, you can see just how much he's lost his touch.

Think I'm exaggerating?

Oliver Kapanen hasn't scored since… March 28. He's officially gone 21 games without a goal, including the last playoffs. And he's also gone 21 games without a point: his last point also dates back to March 28.

Want more?

Since March 10, Kapanen has played 30 games (23 in the regular season and seven in the playoffs). He has just two measly goals (and two assists) during that stretch…

I'll echo Marco D'Amico (Sick Podcast): I don't think this guy is ready to take on the responsibilities of a first-line center. Not right now, at least.

Oliver Kapanen may not be entirely ready for the major responsibilities he's been given… #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast

@TonyMarinaro @MurphysLaw74 @mndamico https://t.co/NUXgrY1jCu — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 26, 2026

Obviously, the Canadiens are in a strange position.

Because aside from Kapanen, there aren't any other guys who currently have what it takes to play center on the top line. That being said…

The Habs have won both of their games without Nick Suzuki, and according to reports, the Canadiens' captain could be back in action before long. If the team can keep racking up wins with Kapanen as the top-line center (even if he doesn't play much), it'll be a miracle.

Nothing less.

And until then… it just goes to show how far Kapanen has to go to get back to being the player he was in '25–'26, when he scored 22 goals in his rookie NHL season.

Where is that player today?

Quick Fire

– Hehe.

Lane Hutson on his IG: “A little Sunday ODR” https://t.co/MV08RoGxfq — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 26, 2026

– Well done.

With 15 goals, the Supra forward led the entire Canadian Premier League! Read more here https://t.co/UTJDZyIgNu — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 26, 2026

– News from MLB.

He's a candidate to become GM. https://t.co/dI10HCJfcG https://t.co/9yknrHVXY1 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 26, 2026

– Things aren't going well for him.