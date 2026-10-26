Trading Bryce Harper: An Important Condition to Meet

Will the Phillies trade Bryce Harper? I don't think it's likely. But I also don't think it's the most ridiculous scenario in the world.

The relationship between Harper and his team over the past eight years hasn't exactly been ideal—especially with Dave Dombrowski.

And since the team needs to shake things up…

Recently, Ken Rosenthal mentioned that Harper still wants a contract extension. He's been asking the Phillies for one for years.

And this is despite the fact that his current contract isn't set to expire until after the 2031 season, so there's no rush right now.

And now the insider has added fuel to the fire, claiming that the only way to get the star slugger to waive his no-trade clause is with an extension.

The only way Bryce Harper would waive his no-trade clause is if the team that trades for him extends his contract beyond the remaining 5 years of his current deal, according to @Ken_Rosenthal. Harper is in the final 5-year stretch of a 13-year, $330 million contract that ends in 2031. He'll be 39 by… pic.twitter.com/qYAN4qFQWu — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 22, 2026

Of course, it goes without saying that Harper isn't obligated to say yes to a trade and a contract just like that.

The team and the contract amount would have to be right for him and his family. A suitor team would also have to pay him a substantial sum to relocate.

But the mere fact that Rosenthal is mentioning such a condition means the door is still open. Enough to fuel speculation, at the very least.

It also means that Harper is still keen on signing a contract extension while he's still capable of hitting. He just turned 34 and still has five years left on his contract.

I'll believe in a trade involving Harper when I see it. In the meantime, I expect him to stay in Philly this winter.

But I wouldn't be completely surprised to see Scott Boras' client somewhere other than Philly in the medium term.

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