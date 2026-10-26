The only way Dylan Larkin could come to Montreal

We're all really looking forward to the Dylan Larkin saga coming to an end.

More and more, the Montreal Canadiens are finding themselves at the center of rumors involving the Detroit Red Wings center, especially since he played at the Bell Centre.

It's easy to draw connections, and even though he initially said he didn't want to play in Canada, he could very well change his mind. After all, only fools never change their minds.

When new factors come into play, a person can certainly change their mind.

However, as Elliotte Friedman mentioned in his latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, there's only one way Dylan Larkin could end up in Montreal.

Management would have to talk to Larkin and say, “Listen, we have a really good deal with Montreal for you—would you consider it?”

Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast about Larkin: I think the only way for it to happen is if Montreal makes a deal with Detroit, and Detroit goes to Larkin and says, “Look, we have a deal with the Canadiens. It's a really good deal for us. Would you consider it?” And then where do we go from there? That's the way. That's the only way I see it happening. – 10/26 #LGRW #GoHabsGo #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 26, 2026

Obviously, it all comes down to Larkin and his famous list of teams.

However, if management reaches out directly to Larkin at some point, they could try to convince him (without forcing his hand, though).

At the end of the day, Larkin wants to leave Detroit. And if the process takes too long to materialize, he might still tell himself, “Montreal isn't so bad after all.”

Well, there are clearly other factors at play in Larkin's decision not to include Montreal on his list, even after agreeing to expand it.

We also have to wonder if management will actually approach Larkin and say, “Would you be willing to go to this place you don't want to go because we're getting a good return?”

I don't think Larkin cares enough about the Wings to do that, unless something convinces him to come.

In a Nutshell

– A very heartfelt message from Dustin Byfuglien.

A message from Emily, Dustin, and the Byfuglien family to you, Winnipeg I've been trying to find the right words to describe what this weekend meant to our family, and I'm not sure I'll ever be able to do it justice. Winnipeg, you gave us something this weekend that I didn't realize how much I needed. A goodbye we never really got to have. The way our time in Winnipeg ended wasn't how any of us imagined it would. There were a lot of emotions, a lot left unsaid, and a goodbye that never really happened. For years, I've carried a little sadness about that—not because of the hockey, but because of the people. Because Winnipeg was never just about hockey to us. It was a city that embraced our family, watched our children grow, celebrated with us, and stood by us through so many incredible years. The friendships, the memories, the familiar faces in the stands, and the kindness we experienced are things I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Coming back this weekend and feeling that same love after all these years was overwhelming in the most beautiful way. Every hug, every kind word, every person who stopped us to share a memory or simply say hello reminded me just how special this city and its people truly are. I know the ending was complicated. I know there were mixed feelings on all sides. But this weekend reminded me that sometimes the love and memories you leave behind are more important than how a chapter ends. And maybe that's what made this weekend so emotional. We finally got to experience the goodbye we missed, and it was more beautiful than I could have imagined. To the fans who loved and supported our family for all those years, and who welcomed us back as if no time had passed, thank you. You gave us more than you probably realize. Winnipeg will always hold a piece of my heart. Not because of the games, the wins, or the hockey, but because of the people who made it feel like home. Some chapters don't end the way we hoped. But sometimes, if we're lucky, we get one more moment to remember just how beautiful they were. Thank you, Winnipeg. For everything. Xo — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 27, 2026

– Talks between the Dallas Stars and Zach Werenski aren't over. They're more on hold.

Jeff Marek: Regarding the Blue Jackets: The Zach Werenski Watch continues; I don't think the Dallas deal is done—I think it's on hold right now; that's how it feels David Pagnotta: Yeah, it does – DFO Insider (10/21)

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NHLRR: This summer, the Blue Jackets were on the verge of trading Zach Werenski to Dallas in a package that included Thomas Harley; Werenski vetoed the deal; he has so far not committed to extending his contract in Columbus — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 26, 2026

– Even with Dylan Garand in net, things aren't getting any better.

Mikey Anderson scores off the face-off https://t.co/y7KXBzdbk1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 27, 2026

– Must-read.

He's gradually becoming a vocal leader in the locker room. https://t.co/2hmGnksXVM https://t.co/Qkr7RyZSU1 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 26, 2026

– That sums it up well.