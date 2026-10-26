The only way Dylan Larkin could come to Montreal

Michaël Petit
The only way Dylan Larkin could come to Montreal
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

We're all really looking forward to the Dylan Larkin saga coming to an end.

More and more, the Montreal Canadiens are finding themselves at the center of rumors involving the Detroit Red Wings center, especially since he played at the Bell Centre.

It's easy to draw connections, and even though he initially said he didn't want to play in Canada, he could very well change his mind. After all, only fools never change their minds.

When new factors come into play, a person can certainly change their mind.

However, as Elliotte Friedman mentioned in his latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, there's only one way Dylan Larkin could end up in Montreal.

Management would have to talk to Larkin and say, “Listen, we have a really good deal with Montreal for you—would you consider it?”

Obviously, it all comes down to Larkin and his famous list of teams.

However, if management reaches out directly to Larkin at some point, they could try to convince him (without forcing his hand, though).

At the end of the day, Larkin wants to leave Detroit. And if the process takes too long to materialize, he might still tell himself, “Montreal isn't so bad after all.”

Well, there are clearly other factors at play in Larkin's decision not to include Montreal on his list, even after agreeing to expand it.

We also have to wonder if management will actually approach Larkin and say, “Would you be willing to go to this place you don't want to go because we're getting a good return?”

I don't think Larkin cares enough about the Wings to do that, unless something convinces him to come.


In a Nutshell

– A very heartfelt message from Dustin Byfuglien.

– Talks between the Dallas Stars and Zach Werenski aren't over. They're more on hold.

– Even with Dylan Garand in net, things aren't getting any better.

– Must-read.

– That sums it up well.

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