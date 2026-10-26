Oliver Kapanen: (once again) the least-used center last night

For the past two games, Nick Suzuki's absence hasn't been too noticeable. After all, the Canadiens have won twice.

We all know this isn't sustainable in the long run, but the Habs can't do anything about it. All they can do is control how they're playing right now.

And right now, things are going well.

By necessity, we're seeing Phillip Danault and Jake Evans take on more responsibility. Over the past two games, they've been the two forwards Martin St-Louis has relied on the most.

They're at the heart of the plan to replace Nick Suzuki. Evans had three points against Chicago, and Danault—as Arpon Basu pointed out—is just consistently solid. He does everything right across the entire 200 feet.

A rejuvenated Phillip Danault once again provides everything the Canadiens need to win: https://t.co/upG3Ov794v — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 26, 2026

Danault saw 18:15 of ice time on Friday and 18:58 yesterday. Evans, for his part, logged 17:12 in Chicago and 18:06 in the Heritage Classic game.

Thanks to them, the Habs can win.

In the last two games, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky—in that order—were the third and fourth most-used forwards. Alex Newhook ranks fifth.

This means that since being named the team's (temporary) first-line center, Oliver Kapanen has been the center least utilized by Martin St-Louis.

On Friday, he was the sixth-most-used forward with 15:04, eight seconds less than Newhook. Yesterday, he logged 14:18, 43 seconds less than Newhook—and 14 seconds less than Josh Anderson.

So yesterday, he was only the seventh-most-used forward.

You might say that Danault, Evans, and Newhook are all important on the penalty kill… and that's true. Yesterday, the Jets had four power plays and the Canadiens didn't have a single one.

But on Friday, the Habs had three power plays and five penalty kills. Yet their ice times were similar.

This isn't meant to be an attack on Kapanen, since everyone knows he's been handed an impossible task. The point is simply to show just how many guys it takes to replace the captain.

And it serves as a reminder of just how much the Canadiens need help. Because, with all due respect to Oliver Kapanen, if Dylan Larkin were here, he would have played more than 14 minutes last night.

Good interview with Friedman, who says that Larkin to Montreal remains a possibility; the game in Montreal helped; they're looking for a package that includes, in particular, a young NHL-caliber center or top prospect—the #GoHabsGo have plenty of those: Hage, Kapanen, Beck, Dach, and Newhook. — Paul Ryan (@AvocadoPaul) October 26, 2026

In a nutshell

– Still.

Happy Monday. There are two Rocket defensemen in the AHL's Top 5 in overall scoring, with Luke Mittelstadt still at the top. https://t.co/12BMElrobk — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) October 26, 2026

Happy Monday. Three Lions players are tied for first in league scoring, and a fourth Lion is right behind them. I'm not sure I've ever seen this before. https://t.co/u4RDrJ3yPq — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) October 26, 2026

– Wow.

Michael McCarron is a kind-hearted guy. He accidentally spilled a fan's beer and gave him a $20 bill so he could go buy another one. Respect! — Kevin Lefrançois (@KevinLefrancois) October 25, 2026

– Phew.

Finding a manager out there isn't easy. https://t.co/vLHU5IrkFj https://t.co/Ydw7m9Ibcq — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 26, 2026

– Oh, really?

Elliotte Friedman on TNT about Nikishin to the #NYR: There was almost a trade this summer between the Rangers and the Hurricanes where he would have gone there, I think, for a couple of first-round picks, but they couldn't work out a contract, so it never happened. – 10/25 #CarolinaCulture #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 26, 2026

– Read more.