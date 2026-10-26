Contract Extension Announced for the Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have decided to prioritize continuity by confirming, on Monday, the contract extension for defensive back Lorenzo Burns.

The veteran will therefore continue his career with the Montreal team, where he has established himself as a key player in the defensive scheme since his arrival in 2024.

Burns, 29, a native of Murrieta, California, had a particularly productive 2026 season. In addition to consistently contributing to his team's defensive efforts, he finished the season with 61 defensive tackles, 17 passes deflected, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

These statistics demonstrate his ability to make an impact in a variety of game situations, whether by preventing opposing passes from reaching their target or by creating opportunities for a change of possession.

Standing five feet eleven inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, the player also has significant experience in professional football. Since making his debut with the Alouettes, he has played in 36 games over the past three seasons.

A Career Marked by Multiple Championships

Before settling in Montreal, Lorenzo Burns played in various settings across North American football. He first represented the University of Arizona from 2016 to 2020, before turning professional.

In 2021, he earned a spot in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He then joined the Cleveland Browns in 2023, before continuing his career with the Alouettes.

Burns also played for the Birmingham Stallions, a team that won the USFL championships in 2022 and 2023, followed by the UFL championship in 2024. There, he played alongside Noel Thorpe, who currently serves as defensive coordinator in Montreal.

Danny Maciocia Highlights His Contribution to the Defense

Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia praised the linebacker's consistency and the importance of his work within the team.

According to Maciocia, Burns contributes to the stability of the Montreal defense thanks to his effectiveness and consistency. His statistics since joining the team show that he is capable of producing results without necessarily attracting all the media attention.

This contract extension therefore allows the Alouettes to retain an experienced player who is already familiar with the demands of the defensive system and the organization's expectations.

For Montreal, retaining Lorenzo Burns is a major asset looking ahead to the coming seasons. After a productive season, the defensive back will now have the opportunity to build on his momentum and continue to play a key role in the team's success.

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