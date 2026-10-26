A head coaching position in Quebec college football is opening up

Concordia Officially Launches Its Search

The Concordia University Stingers have officially launched their search for their next head coach. The Montreal football program posted a job opening on its social media channels to find the person who will take the helm of the team on a permanent basis.

In the post, the program states that it is seeking a head coach—male or female—and describes the position as a great opportunity to contribute to the development of athletes in Quebec college football. Interested candidates are invited to view the full job posting via the link available in the Stingers' account bio.

View the post on Facebook

This announcement was expected. Last spring, the university had already indicated that a search for a permanent head coach would be conducted in the fall.

A Transition That Began in the Spring

The position became vacant in April when Brad Collinson announced he was stepping down after eight seasons at the helm of the program. The former coach wanted to spend more time at home. Under his leadership, the Stingers made the playoffs seven times.

Collinson didn't stay away from football for long. A few weeks later, Football Canada appointed him manager of coach and athlete development.

To ensure a smooth transition, Concordia entrusted the team to Paul Eddy Saint-Vilien, nicknamed “Coach Polo.” He had served as defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. His term as interim head coach is set to end in November, at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Saint-Vilien will likely have the opportunity to apply for the position on a permanent basis. However, the search is expected to be open, and the university could also look to an outside candidate.

The next head coach will take over a program undergoing several changes. The university has also welcomed a new director of athletics and recreation, Claude Morin, who has been in the role since May 1 after 16 years leading the athletic program at Cégep André-Laurendeau.

The challenge will be significant in the RSEQ, where the Stingers face powerhouses such as Laval University's Rouge et Or and the University of Montreal's Carabins every season. Concordia has, in fact, had a difficult start to the season, with losses to both of those teams.

However, the program boasts a strong tradition of developing talent. Several former Stingers have gone on to play professional football, including Loïk Gagné, who was drafted by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this spring. For a coach looking to make his mark in Quebec football, this is an exciting opportunity.

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