“We want Larkin”: The chants helped the Habs’ cause

Raphael Simard
“We want Larkin”: The chants helped the Habs’ cause
Credit: Capture d'écran | NHL.com

Dylan Larkin is still a member of the Red Wings organization.

And as long as he is, he'll be linked to the Habs. As of the latest reports, he isn't completely opposed to the idea of joining the Habs, but the team still isn't on his list.

In any case, when he was in Montreal on October 10, the “We want Larkin” chants certainly didn't hurt his appeal to the city.

The team's fans know what they're doing, and according to Elliotte Friedman, Larkin's camp has acknowledged the love for the American center.

Kent Hughes likely has a good offer for the player, but as long as the Habs aren't on his trade list, obviously, a deal won't happen. But as the days go by, the Wings' demands are getting lower, which could work in the Habs' favor in the long run.

According to Friedman (Saturday Headlines), Detroit continues to want a quality center in exchange for its center and Simon Edvinsson, but the organization is being less demanding.

Oh, really?

In fact, Geoff Molson admires the patience of Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes.

But when a top-6 center becomes available, his two executives will dive right into the deal.

Of course, Montreal isn't the only team in the race for Larkin.

The Wild remain the favorites, according to Chris Johnston. The saga isn't over yet.

I can't wait for it to be over…


In a Nutshell

– From 3-0 to 3-4 for Vegas.

– A close call.

– Well done.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!