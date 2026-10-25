“We want Larkin”: The chants helped the Habs’ cause

Dylan Larkin is still a member of the Red Wings organization.

And as long as he is, he'll be linked to the Habs. As of the latest reports, he isn't completely opposed to the idea of joining the Habs, but the team still isn't on his list.

In any case, when he was in Montreal on October 10, the “We want Larkin” chants certainly didn't hurt his appeal to the city.

@FriedgeHNIC, on @NHL_On_TNT, told @Jackie_Redmond that the “We Want Larkin” chants from #GoHabsGo fans on Oct. 10 “Moved the needle,” but he does not believe anything is close regarding Dylan Larkin to Montreal at this point. @thesickpodcasts @sickpodnhl @SickHockeyPicks @habstonight — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) October 25, 2026

The team's fans know what they're doing, and according to Elliotte Friedman, Larkin's camp has acknowledged the love for the American center.

Kent Hughes likely has a good offer for the player, but as long as the Habs aren't on his trade list, obviously, a deal won't happen. But as the days go by, the Wings' demands are getting lower, which could work in the Habs' favor in the long run.

According to Friedman (Saturday Headlines), Detroit continues to want a quality center in exchange for its center and Simon Edvinsson, but the organization is being less demanding.

Oh, really?

Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines regarding Detroit: Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson—we're told the status quo remains unchanged. The Red Wings continue to take calls about both players, and the one thing we've heard is that they've been asking about young centers, whether they're in the NHL or not yet there. – 10/24 #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 25, 2026

In fact, Geoff Molson admires the patience of Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes.

But when a top-6 center becomes available, his two executives will dive right into the deal.

“If there's an opportunity to acquire a top-6 center, Jeff and Kent will take advantage of it if possible”—G. Molson https://t.co/te2kmJr5M3 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 25, 2026

Of course, Montreal isn't the only team in the race for Larkin.

The Wild remain the favorites, according to Chris Johnston. The saga isn't over yet.

I can't wait for it to be over…

Chris Johnston: On Dylan Larkin: “If I had to identify a front-runner, I'd say it's still the Wild” – Nielson Show (10/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 26, 2026

In a Nutshell

– From 3-0 to 3-4 for Vegas.

As the Raiders' slide continues, they have no one to blame but themselves. My @SportingTrib column following the 35-21 loss to the Rams.

https://t.co/EOdZTispPN — Steve Carp (@stevecarp56) October 26, 2026

– A close call.

Makar ALMOST made an unbelievable save, but after a video review, it was ruled a goal Game of inches https://t.co/barawwpT99 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 26, 2026

– Well done.