Top 5: Jayden Struble Scores a Stunning First Goal with the Preds

It was a rare Saturday without a Montreal Canadiens hockey game, which gave us the chance to keep a close eye on all the other National Hockey League teams.

There were 12 games on the schedule.

Here's a recap of all the action.

1. Jayden Struble scores his first goal in Nashville

The former Habs player seems to be really finding his footing with the Nashville Predators, where he's getting more ice time than he did with the Habs as a reliable defenseman.

Struble has never been the most offensive defenseman, but yesterday he managed to score his first goal with the Preds on a superb wrist shot.

What a shot by Jayden Struble! The former Canadiens defenseman ties the game with his first goal in a @PredsNHL uniform! https://t.co/pBaLBYJg0x — NHL (@LNH_FR) October 25, 2026

It also turned out to be Struble's first point with the Preds and his first point of the season.

However, the Preds fell 3–2 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In short, Struble looks confident in Nashville, and we can only wish him the best with his new team, where he has the opportunity to grow into a bigger role.

2. A hat trick off a blocked shot for Drake Batherson

The Ottawa Senators are off to an excellent start to the season, and they continued their momentum yesterday with a big 7-4 win over the New York Rangers.

In that win, Drake Batherson scored a hat trick, which he completed with a blocked shot.

Yes, you read that right—Batherson scored his third goal on a blocked shot from his own zone, which then ricocheted into the opponent's empty net.

A hat trick on the same night we're giving away hats?! Drake Batherson, take a bow! https://t.co/VMK4Vvc7Ok — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 25, 2026

His reaction is truly excellent—he just stands there motionless, waiting for the puck to slide into the net.

How about that? Drake Batherson completes his hat trick by blocking a shot from the other end of the ice https://t.co/aaH5QWm8gL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 25, 2026

The Senators are now 8-4-0 in 12 games, good for second place in the Atlantic Division and seventh in the entire NHL.

3. The Maple Leafs crush the Oilers in Edmonton

Now let's talk about Ontario's other team, which is also off to a very strong start to the season and, most importantly, completely crushed the NHL's team of the moment yesterday: the Edmonton Oilers.

In fact, the Toronto Maple Leafs handed the Oilers a 7–2 thrashing, holding Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid to just two points each.

Everything is clicking for the Leafs, with every player performing up to his potential.

This play reminds us a bit of Matthews and a former linemate of his… https://t.co/r1M1McMY4H — Ozoon (@Ozoon_CA) October 25, 2026

The Leafs are currently on a four-game winning streak; Matthews has nine goals; Marchenko has 14 points in 13 games—in short, everything is going great in Toronto.

4. The Bruins Just Keep Winning

Here's another Atlantic Division team dominating this season—and this one, well, is first in the division and second in the league.

Once again, the Boston Bruins—who many thought would struggle this season—are proving everyone wrong by finding a way to win games and stay competitive.

Yesterday, they beat the San Jose Sharks 6–4, with six different scorers contributing for the Bruins.

JAMES HAGENS BANGS IT HOME TO TAKE THE LEAD https://t.co/DBXYTtV9E1 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 25, 2026

In short, everything is going well in Boston, which will make the race for the playoffs even tighter in the Atlantic Division.

5. Two goals for Dmitri Simashev and Matvei Michkov

Here are two young Russians whose names we're all familiar with.

Both players were drafted in 2023, right after a certain David Reinbacher, who was selected fifth overall by the Montreal Canadiens.

Well, last night, both Russians each had an excellent two-goal performance.

Simashev scored his first two career goals last night—the tying goal AND the game-winner in overtime—to help the Utah Mammoth secure a 5-4 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

First @NHL goal for Sima!!! Simashev ties the game. https://t.co/1oHa5qhYFr — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) October 25, 2026

WHAT A NIGHT FOR DMITRI SIMASHEV!!! HIS FIRST CAREER GOAL AND THE @ENERGIZER OVERTIME WINNER! https://t.co/H4HNFhlY51 — NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2026

As for Matvei Michkov, he's been on fire lately, with eight goals and ten points in 13 games.

What a shot. What a celebration. Michkov is on a HEATER https://t.co/vlzPBGt0yp — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 24, 2026

MATVEI MICHKOV ON CLEANUP DUTY!!! 2ND OF THE GAME, 8TH ON THE YEAR. 5-4… #LetsGoFlyers https://t.co/xfGlXEo3e1 — Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) October 24, 2026

The Flyers lost 5–4 to the Anaheim Ducks.

In short, let's just say that the two young Russians are putting pressure on David Reinbacher and the Habs' front office.

Overtime

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: five games.