Major scandal ahead of the Steelers-Saints game in Paris

The first NFL game ever held in France was the talk of the town even before kickoff. At the Stade de France on Sunday, Franco-Canadian singer Nina Tonji's rendition of “La Marseillaise” left many spectators perplexed.

The issue: a change to one of the national anthem's most famous lines. Instead of the traditional “may impure blood water our furrows,” the artist sang “may united blood water our furrows.”

The change did not go unnoticed by the most attentive fans among the 80,000 spectators. On social media, several French fans expressed surprise—even bewilderment—at seeing the lyrics written by Rouget de Lisle in 1792 altered in this way during such a symbolic event.

For the NFL, which had come to Paris with the aim of winning over a new audience, the choice of a French-speaking singer was meant to mark the musical kickoff of a historic day. The result ultimately sparked an unexpected debate.

A Line Often Misunderstood

This passage from the anthem is regularly the subject of discussion. Some see a xenophobic connotation in it, an interpretation that the French government publicly contested in 2023. On its official website, it explained that the expression “impure blood” did not refer to foreigners, but rather to certain nobles who claimed to be of “pure blood” and who had betrayed France by supporting the counterrevolution.

It was likely to avoid any ambiguity that the singer opted for a more unifying version. Still, for many purists, the national anthem is off-limits.

On the field, the action was more subdued. With Paul Pogba watching from the stands, the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New Orleans Saints 16–10, largely thanks to their running game. This marks Pittsburgh's third straight victory, following a game that offered few spectacular moments.

Nina Tonji performs the French national anthem live from @StadeFrance @NFLFrance PITvsNO on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1JBfVCNsfz — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

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