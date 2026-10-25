Jacob Fowler and Florian Xhekaj will play tonight

The Montreal Canadiens announced a lineup change ahead of tonight's Heritage Classic and confirmed their starting goaltender.

First, as was somewhat expected, Jacob Fowler will be in net.

Jacob Fowler will be in goal for the Habs against the Jets in the Heritage Classic! #GoHabsGo vs. #GoJetsGo https://t.co/GnOLbceGx5 — RDS (@RDSca) October 25, 2026

Next, Owen Beck will sit out to make way for Florian Xhekaj, who is returning from injury.

Florian Xhekaj will take Owen Beck's spot in the Heritage Classic! #GoHabsGo vs. #GoJetsGo https://t.co/hFxTWJHmyx — RDS (@RDSca) October 25, 2026

More details to come…