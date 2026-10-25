Jacob Fowler and Florian Xhekaj will play tonight

Michaël Petit
Jacob Fowler and Florian Xhekaj will play tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran | Twitter

The Montreal Canadiens announced a lineup change ahead of tonight's Heritage Classic and confirmed their starting goaltender.

First, as was somewhat expected, Jacob Fowler will be in net.

Next, Owen Beck will sit out to make way for Florian Xhekaj, who is returning from injury.

More details to come…

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