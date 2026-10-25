“Dylan Larkin will include more than 10 teams on his list if necessary”

I don't know about you, but personally, I'm really looking forward to the Dylan Larkin saga coming to an end, so we can finally find out where the Red Wings forward will continue his career.

With the Connor Hellebuyck situation having been resolved on Friday, all eyes are now on Larkin, who still hasn't been traded, despite requesting a trade earlier this summer.

I want to remind everyone that winter is fast approaching, and Larkin is still a member of the Wings.

What makes this situation complex is the short list of teams to which Larkin would agree to be traded.

Obviously, the American center's list—which now stands at ten teams—still does not include any Canadian teams, and therefore does not include the Montreal Canadiens, who, as we know, are very interested.

Well, according to the latest reports, Larkin's list isn't likely to stop at ten teams.

In fact, according to Chris Johnston, if necessary, Larkin won't hesitate to expand his list beyond ten teams, as he's really keen on being traded soon if things don't work out with any of the current ten teams.

Chris Johnston: Re Dylan Larkin trade list: There seem to be some indications that [he's] willing to even go a bit beyond 10 [teams] if necessary – Chris Johnston Show (10/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 24, 2026

That's what Chris Johnston stated in the latest episode of his podcast available on YouTube, as the renowned insider says he's optimistic for the Canadiens in this situation.

Even though the Habs aren't on Larkin's list, Johnston sincerely believes that Montreal isn't a definitive “no” for the American forward, unlike the Philadelphia Flyers.

Obviously, Larkin won't add Montreal to his list tomorrow, but if necessary, Johnston sincerely believes Larkin would go so far as to add the Canadiens.

With Nick Suzuki's injury, acquiring Dylan Larkin would be a huge help and would clearly make the Habs a better team and an even stronger Stanley Cup contender.

In short, the rumors between Larkin and Montreal refuse to die down, especially with Kris Draper, the Red Wings' assistant general manager, who continues to watch the Habs' games.

In Brief

– Today is the day that decides the playoffs!«

GAME DAY IN HALIFAX! One last battle in the regular season. Let's finish strong, Supra family! Halifax Wanderers

4:00 PM (ET)

Cheer us on via OneSoccer and TVA Sports 2! https://t.co/DVXlCse6vn — FC Supra (@fcsupraquebec) October 25, 2026

– Well said.

Full quote from St. Louis: “My

favorite people are the ones who give 100 percent. In anything you do in life, you're only going to be the best if you give it 100 percent. Do you want to be a good dad? It's not about being 100 percent present, but when you're present, you have to be 100 percent there. So for me, when they're with their family, they're 100 percent there. They're here, they're making time—enjoy that. We're going to play tomorrow, so find the moments when you can enjoy your family and be with them. This is great. These people are a big part of their lives; they're supportive. Being a wife, a dad, a mom—whatever it is—or a child of a professional athlete comes at a price

. “But when the game starts, you've got to be 100 percent there

.” “So to me, if you want to find any success in life, be a 100 percenter.” — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 25, 2026

– It could all be decided today!

Here's how it might happen… Here's how Kimi Antonelli could clinch the Drivers' Championship today in Austin! #F1 #USGP https://t.co/2UoXu6KJxQ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2026

– Well done.