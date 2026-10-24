Guillaume Latendresse and Paul Byron Steal the Show at the All-Stars Game

It's rare, but there was no Canadiens game this Saturday night.

However, that doesn't mean the Habs players took the night off. The team practiced outdoors in the evening at Princess Auto Stadium in preparation for tomorrow's Heritage Classic game against the Jets.

Instead, it was the retired players from both teams who battled it out for the win tonight in the All-Star Game held at the Jets' home arena, the Canada Life Centre.

Several fan favorites who once played in Montreal turned out for this event, which was part of the many festivities organized this weekend to celebrate tomorrow's road game.

One thing's for sure—we miss them One thing's for sure, we miss them #GoHabsGo https://t.co/jXZBAev0vd — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2026

P.K. Subban was also there, but not on the Habs' blue line—rather, behind the bench, as the former defenseman served as a guest coach to assist Chris Nilan and Lucien Deblois.

Even though he wasn't playing, the famous No. 76 still made his presence felt in his coaching role and received a warm ovation from the fans in attendance.

PK Subban at the Habs alumni game https://t.co/4OuoeHyGZ2 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 25, 2026

Here are the lineups for both teams for this game.

As part of the #NHL #HeritageClassic weekend in Winnipeg, here's the #Habs roster for the alumni game taking place on Saturday, October 24: https://t.co/yA9oMreb7h — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) August 26, 2026

Lineup Card: Oct. 24 Jets Alumni vs. Canadiens Alumni https://t.co/uwRU0tatrJ — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 24, 2026

It was also an opportunity for goaltender Jaroslav Halak to don the blue-white-red uniform for the first time since the famous “Halak Spring” of 2010. He was the starting goaltender to open the game before being relieved by Yann Danis midway through the contest.

Halak in Habs gear again https://t.co/I3stN4kwXP — bren (@brenmidov) October 24, 2026

For this game, there were no power plays; instead, players were awarded a penalty shot whenever the opposing team was penalized.

That's actually how Paul Byron scored the first goal of the game, putting the Habs on the board.

Even though the players were playing for pride, we were treated to a great show in a high-scoring game that the former Canadiens won 7–4.

Byron and Guillaume Latendresse each scored twice in the Habs' victory. David Savard, David Desharnais, and Eric Cole—on an empty net—rounded out the scoring for the Habs.

The stage is now set for tomorrow's road game against the Jets at 7 p.m.

In a Nutshell

– Lions win.

WINNEE!! The Lions win in a shootout against the Admirals! The final score is brought to you by Trois-Rivières Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Corvette. https://t.co/S1BjsvCG6h — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) October 25, 2026

– That's funny.

NHL players imitating Juraj Slafkovsky's meme face https://t.co/bSU3YuXhZy — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 25, 2026

– Two more points tonight.

Connor McDavid had two points tonight. His points-per-game average for the season went down. https://t.co/N0kFJTqDKg — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) October 25, 2026

– Already nine goals for the Quebec native.

The Rangers forward couldn't stop the Senators from winning

https://t.co/CxJYqaNOTC — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 25, 2026

– Silver medal for the Montrealer.