Drew Rasmussen had better be dominant tonight

This week, we learned that the Tampa Bay Rays had decided to go with Nick Martinez for Game 1—last night's game.

Why? To give Drew Rasmussen a little more rest and to avoid having Freddy Peralta's first World Series start take place in Milwaukee.

However, this came with risks, including the possibility of being unable to use the team's two best starters later in the World Series.

Martinez therefore had to perform well last night to justify the fact that the team's two best postseason starters weren't used in Game 1.

He didn't pitch badly over five innings. But in a league where results matter most (especially in the World Series), he was the losing pitcher in a 3-2 defeat.

He gave up two runs in the first inning, and the Rays never regained the lead after that. However, those were the only two runs he allowed.

Has the decision to start Nick Martinez over Drew Rasmussen already backfired? pic.twitter.com/sFgSsv11qI — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 24, 2026

In a series where every game counts, the Rays missed an opportunity to take control of the World Series.

And I don't want to hear the excuse that Jacob Misiorowski was on the mound for the other team as a reason to save their best pitcher for the next day.

The Milwaukee pitcher isn't exactly a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs… and the best teams don't give up on a game before it's even started.

That said, one could argue that Kevin Cash's team overanalyzed a decision that was pretty obvious: send their best pitcher to the mound and Peralta for Game 2.

If Rasmussen has a big night tonight (thanks to the extra rest) and the Rays manage to steal a game in Wisconsin, it'll look better.

It wouldn't be perfect since the series is a best-of-seven, but it would be a start. After all, the plan hinges on a big game from the Rays' pitcher tonight.

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