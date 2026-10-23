Mike Matheson and Jacob Fowler (as the starting pitcher) will play tonight

Tonight, the Canadiens will face the Blackhawks in Chicago.

And for this game, Jacob Fowler will get the start for the Habs.

This isn't a huge surprise. Fowler has won his last three games, and Dobes made a mistake in overtime on Tuesday night (even if he won't admit it), which cost the Habs the win.

But amid all this, it's also worth noting that Mike Matheson will make his return to action tonight.

And since his return means one player has to sit on the bench, Adam Engström will be left out of the lineup for tonight's game against the Hawks.

Jacob Fowler will start in goal and Mike Matheson will return to the lineup tonight in Chicago. Adam Engström will be left out Jacob Fowler gets the start and Mike Matheson will return to the lineup in Chicago. Adam Engström will not play #GoHabsGo https://t.co/vsMISXt4tK — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 23, 2026

I'm a little surprised to see Engström left out of the lineup.

Because, in reality, the defenseman likely had the best game of his (young) career on Tuesday night against the Sharks. He stood out because he played well… and Arber Xhekaj, who is competing with Engström for the sixth defenseman spot, hurt his team with his lack of discipline.

I wonder how wise this decision is, especially given that the Hawks aren't the most physical team in the NHL. It seems to me that I would have liked to see Engström play another strong game against a team like Chicago that's still finding its footing…

Anyway.

In the end, what matters is getting the win—no matter how the lineup is put together. Because tonight's game is important for what comes next, too.

Overtime

Dobes on Tuesday, Fowler tonight…

Who's going to play on Sunday in the road game against the Winnipeg Jets? I have a feeling we'll see Fowler if he pulls off a big one tonight!