Colts’ Anthony Richardson Faces a Charge

Anthony Richardson Sr., a quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL, is facing a charge of marijuana possession following a police stop in Hamilton County, Indiana.

The case came to light through court documents detailing the circumstances of the incident and the evidence gathered by authorities.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the incident occurred on October 12. An officer with the Carmel Police Department reportedly pulled over a black Dodge Charger near Springmill Boulevard and Silver Stream Drive, north of 136th Street.

The officer reportedly noticed two irregularities regarding the vehicle: the license plate did not match the information associated with its registration, and the registration had expired.

As he approached the car, the officer claims he immediately detected the smell of marijuana. Anthony Richardson was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time.

According to the report, the player explained that he had smoked cannabis in his car because he did not want to do so in front of his children. He also reportedly stated that a small amount of marijuana was still inside the car.

THC-containing substances seized by police

The documents indicate that Richardson was asked to exit the vehicle before being detained by police. A search of the car reportedly led to the discovery of a small glass jar containing approximately five grams of suspected marijuana, as well as a bag of THC-infused gummy candies in the glove compartment.

According to court documents, the substance suspected of being marijuana was tested, which reportedly confirmed the presence of THC. The items were seized and held as evidence in the case.

Following this incident, the quarterback received a ticket for the vehicle's expired registration as well as a summons to appear in court on a charge of marijuana possession.

Court records available online indicate that his initial hearing was canceled or dismissed and that a trial before a judge, without a jury, is scheduled for January 4.

For their part, the Indianapolis Colts have confirmed that they are aware of the situation. The organization stated that it is gathering more information on the matter, while noting that it would not be making any further comments at this time.

The case may therefore see further developments as the legal proceedings progress.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.