Alexandre Carrier wants to stay in Montreal, but the Habs still haven’t made a move

The Canadiens have six NHL players who will become unrestricted free agents in a year.

Goaltender Samuel Montembeault, defenseman Alexandre Carrier, and forwards Kirby Dach, Josh Anderson, Phillip Danault, and Chris Kreider are the players in question.

We don't expect to see Dach and Monty back in town for the 2027–2028 season. As for Kreider, it's undoubtedly still too early to say what will happen with him.

But what about the other three? The Habs are expected to want to keep them—especially Anderson and Carrier, in fact.

Josh Anderson has been making quite a stir lately, as he wants to stay in town. But according to the latest reports, the Canadiens haven't started talking to him yet, since Kent Hughes has other matters to attend to.

We imagine it's the same story for Phillip Danault… and we know it's the same old story for Alexandre Carrier. The defenseman confirmed that he hasn't discussed a contract with the Habs yet.

Stu Cowan (The Gazette) reported on the story.

My column on defenseman Alexandre Carrier playing a big role for the Canadiens despite his small size and earning high praise from his head coach and teammates. He's hoping to stay in Montreal beyond this season when his contract ends #Habs: https://t.co/QrqN0Iq1yf — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 23, 2026

Carrier, who has no intention of leaving, might find the Habs waiting. After all, we know he just had a child and his wife works in Montreal.

Will the Canadiens be willing to wait for Carrier's agent to make the first move? We'll see.

But we know that, despite the ups and downs all players experience, Carrier has had far more highs than lows since arriving in Montreal. And as a right-handed shooter, the Habs can't necessarily afford to let him slip away.

Will this factor into any future negotiations?

It's worth noting that the Canadiens have been offering contract extensions at any time of the year for about a year now. Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, and Alexandre Texier, for example, signed contract extensions during the 2025–2026 season.

Will Carrier, Danault, and Anderson do the same this season? Because right now, as far as we know, the Habs aren't in a hurry to address the 2027 summer free-agent situation.

In Brief

– Read this.

Quinn Hughes was a lot of things in Vancouver. Captain. Norris Trophy winner. Franchise defenseman. “A great Canuck,” says Brock Boeser But how will he be received now that he's with the #mnwild? “He'll be the villain.” What we're hearing from @ThomasDrance and me https://t.co/4qP7XfQKVX — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) October 23, 2026

– We'll see.

Will Oliver Kapanen be able to rise to the occasion? #GoHabsGo

#thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro @StuCowan1 https://t.co/dpE2TqkjIK — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 23, 2026

– Time is running out.

Elliotte Friedman on NHL Now about Detroit: I do believe the Red Wings are beginning to lay the groundwork for a trade or two, but at this point in time I don't know if it's going to be Dylan Larkin first or Simon Edvinsson first – 10/22 #LGRW #NHL https://t.co/FcXlRwnwfe — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 23, 2026

– What will the temperature be on Sunday?