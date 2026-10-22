Kirby Dach will get a shot at center on the first line (according to David Ettedgui)

The Canadiens, who haven't had a great start to the season, are in trouble.

That's the big news in Montreal today: Nick Suzuki will be out for two to four weeks… and we all know just how thin the Canadiens' depth is at center.

Oliver Kapanen will get his chance on the team's first line, but if that doesn't work out… what then?

David Ettedgui brought up the names of four players who might get a chance to prove themselves on the team's top line until the captain returns. He mentioned Jake Evans, Oliver Kapanen, Phillip Danault… and Kirby Dach.

Ettedgui then threw Alex Newhook's name into the mix, but what interests me… is the fact that he mentioned Kirby Dach as a potential alternative at center on the first line.

Oh, there'd be an uproar in town (and rightly so)…

I don't blame David Ettedgui for his comments: it simply shows just how thin the Canadiens' depth is when it comes to quality centers. Because the reality is, none of those five guys has what it takes to anchor the center position on a first line in today's NHL.

Phillip Danault once filled that role in Montreal several years ago, but he's no longer the player he used to be…

Oliver Kapanen missed the start of the season and didn't even play in the playoffs last year even though he was healthy, which speaks volumes…

Jake Evans has fairly limited offensive potential, which wouldn't really help Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky put up numbers…

Alex Newhook and inconsistency go hand in hand…

If the Canadiens end up trying Dach at center on the top line, we'll officially be able to say the team is in deep trouble. And let's hope the team doesn't have to go that far… because it's hard to believe that solution would allow the team to win without its captain.

We'll see in due time, I guess. At the same time, if it helps Kirby break out of his slump and gain confidence…

Yeah. I have a hard time believing that's going to happen!

Quick Thoughts

– It's going to be a great night.

On November 14, join us for the “Hockey to Beat Cancer” event, presented by @CIBC, as we pay tribute to the children of Leucan Tickets ↓ #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 22, 2026

– Well done.

A new sustainability king at the Habs! Lane Hutson now holds the longest streak of consecutive games with the Habs at 175, ahead of Juraj Slafkovský (164). https://t.co/4UWTr0i713 — RDS (@RDSca) October 22, 2026

– Wow!

This feat is at the heart of the new Red Bull Iceberg Dive film, now available on YouTube! https://t.co/48reT1DCRH https://t.co/no7Ws6E7oC — RDS (@RDSca) October 22, 2026

– He's lucky to still have a steering wheel.