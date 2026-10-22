A Quebecer Impresses Alvin Kamara

Praise Straight from the NFL

Quebec native David Gabriel Georges continues to turn heads in the United States. This time, the compliments come from a well-established pro player: Alvin Kamara, star running back for the New Orleans Saints.

When asked about him ahead of the Saints' game in France this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 31-year-old veteran had nothing but praise for the young running back, according to RDS.

The connection between the two players is easy to understand. Kamara is a former Tennessee Volunteer—the university Gabriel Georges committed to last July. The Saints player has also had the opportunity to meet the young Quebecer and his family on several occasions, both before and after his commitment. Gabriel Georges even attended the Saints' game against Atlanta.

Kamara describes him as an explosive, powerful athlete with excellent instincts. In his view, his game should translate well to the college level, and he could likely already be playing at a higher level. What impresses him most is the young man's rigor in his preparation. Kamara admitted that in high school, he was nowhere near as disciplined.

That kind of compliment carries a lot of weight coming from an NFL player who has racked up over 7,000 rushing yards and more than 5,000 passing yards in his career.

An Extraordinary Journey

Born in Quebec on June 27, 2008, to parents of Haitian descent, David Gabriel Georges first played at Armand-Corbeil High School in Terrebonne. In 2024, he moved to Tennessee to attend the Baylor School in Chattanooga. When he arrived, he spoke only French and had to learn English.

His adjustment was remarkable. Last year, he racked up 1,756 rushing yards and scored 27 touchdowns, leading Baylor to a perfect 12-0 season and a state championship. His performances earned him several honors, including the title of Mr. Football in Tennessee and MaxPreps' National Player of the Year.

A five-star recruit in the Class of 2027 and considered one of the best running backs in the country, he chose the Volunteers on July 22, over Ohio State and Ole Miss.

While waiting to make the leap to the NCAA, Gabriel Georges is continuing his final season with Baylor, which will face Ensworth on Friday. Meanwhile, Kamara and the Saints will be in action Sunday morning at 9:25 a.m. on RDS2.

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