Steelers vs. Saints in Paris: NFL Announcement

For its very first game in France, the NFL doesn't want to take any chances. Sunday's matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis will take place under tight security. The league announced heightened security measures following the violent riots that rocked the country last weekend.

These disturbances are among the worst France has seen in years. Vehicles were set on fire, public buildings were stormed, and a historic city hall was destroyed by flames.

Approximately 2,400 people were arrested, and thousands of businesses were vandalized or looted. This violence overshadowed the peaceful protests that brought together hundreds of thousands of people to demonstrate against the rising cost of living and the state of schools.

Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president for international events, assured that the safety of players, fans, and all stakeholders remains the top priority. The league is working with local and national French authorities, as well as with the U.S. State Department. Cathy Lanier, the NFL's chief security officer, is already on the ground.

According to O'Reilly, there was never any question about whether the game would take place. He believes the event will not divert resources from law enforcement, even though other sporting events are taking place in the capital, such as the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

The Saints flew directly to Paris after their game against the New York Giants and are training in the area. The Steelers, meanwhile, will arrive shortly before kickoff.

Toward 10 games abroad?

This season, the NFL is hosting a record nine international games. The collective bargaining agreement allows for up to ten, and that maximum is being considered for next year. Asia is among the new destinations under consideration.

Despite the Rams' 27-7 loss to San Francisco in Melbourne—following a late arrival in Australia—the league is still allowing teams to choose their own departure dates. O'Reilly, however, does not rule out regulating this practice in the future.

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