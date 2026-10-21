Penalties: Cole Caufield Blames Jakub Dobes and Arber Xhekaj

I mentioned it briefly this morning, but penalties are among the reasons behind the Canadiens' loss.

It's not the only reason (Jake Evans' and Lane Hutson's mistakes on the opponent's first two goals are also worth noting), but it's part of the explanation.

Alexandre Texier's penalty, for example, didn't help.

But the two plays that immediately come to mind were completely unnecessary and led directly to the Sharks' last two goals On the sidelines of the Carey Price Bowl .

Arber Xhekaj wasn't penalized more severely than Michael Kesselring because of his reputation—he was penalized because he dropped the gloves on the very next play.

Xhekaj and Kesselring get into it and the Sharks end up with a power play. https://t.co/F0BSe4jGFF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 21, 2026

As for Jakub Dobes, everyone can clearly see how unnecessary his penalty in overtime was. You don't need a PhD in hockey to know that.

Those two penalties opened the door for the Sharks. And no, it's not the referees' fault.

Naturally, the two plays by Xhekaj and Dobes have been analyzed, since we know they played a small part in the 4-3 overtime loss at home.

Even within the team, that's not acceptable—even though both players were having a good game before their respective penalties.

After the game, Cole Caufield didn't hold back in criticizing his two teammates. He first pointed out that the team shot itself in the foot because the penalties were unnecessary. They opened the door for a Sharks comeback.

As Dave Lévesque (TVA Sports) reports, #13 also alluded to a lack of maturity.

The Canadiens suffered the loss because of stupid penalties, according to Cole Caufield https://t.co/gyh5r4SY2c — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 21, 2026

Caufield mentioned that, even though this kind of sequence happens in the heat of the moment, Xhekaj didn't need to do that. He could clearly see that no one on the other side wanted to fight.

As for Dobes, he had this to say.

“Jakub is a competitor, but it wasn't necessary at that point in the game. You can't give the referees a reason to raise their arms.” – Cole Caufield

It's great to see Caufield (who's also sick of watching the Habs squander leads) taking on more leadership responsibilities. And it has to be said that he's right about this: the guys didn't properly assess the importance of the moment.

Mistakes like that simply can't happen anymore. This isn't 2023 anymore, when the team was in the midst of a rebuild.

The #CH deserved to win tonight. They played much better than the Sharks. Buuuut… Xhekaj's stupid penalty = Sharks' tying goal Dobes's stupid penalty = Sharks' game-winning goal Lack of discipline is still bringing the team down. They'll have to learn from this someday… — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) October 21, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Must-read.

NEW for @TheAthletic:

The San Jose Sharks are an NHL destination again. Just ask the veterans who are buying in alongside Macklin Celebrini (free to read)

https://t.co/5ZeSTrVBYk — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 21, 2026

– Calling all basketball fans.

Here's why. https://t.co/YOR3XpccVT https://t.co/TLfw8ZSL2S — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 21, 2026

– Really?

We've been talking about this for several years, but it seems like it's finally happening this time. The 2028 Memorial Cup tournament could be the last one in its current format. All the details: https://t.co/0WzXoY8uDE — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) October 21, 2026

– Stay tuned.