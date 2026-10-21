Owen Beck and David Reinbacher Traded to the Rocket

With 24 hours to go before a long four-game road trip, the Canadiens… sent some players down to the minors.

Owen Beck and David Reinbacher, who had nothing to do with yesterday's loss since they didn't play, were sent down by the Canadiens to the Laval Rocket.

This has just been announced.

The Canadiens have loaned forward Owen Beck and defenseman David Reinbacher to the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have loaned forward Owen Beck and defenseman David Reinbacher to the Laval Rocket. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/q9Rf9CWQo5 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 21, 2026

Does this mean that injured players are about to return to action? After all, right now, the Canadiens don't have any healthy extra skaters left. And normally, when you hit the road, you want extras.

Unless, of course, a player is ready to return to action by Friday.

We should also consider the possibility that the two young players will just play one game in Laval tonight before heading back up for the Canadiens' four-game road trip.

That's a possibility on the table. However, we don't know if that's actually the plan.

Both will be back for tonight's game in Laval, airing on #RDS2 #Crunch vs. #Rocket, who will be looking for their sixth straight win to start the #AHL season — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) October 21, 2026

But if the two young players were sent down to Laval to stay there, it's safe to assume that no, Reinbacher wasn't benched from yesterday's game “just because Adam Engstrom deserved to play” a bit.

As for Beck, he's not making much of an impact with the Habs. It's not a huge surprise to see him down there, even if we expect to see him back in Montreal in the short or medium term.

More details to come…