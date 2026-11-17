If there's one thing that isn't working for the Canadiens right now, it's the power play.

The team is simply unable to perform well with a man advantage… but it goes deeper than that: right now, the Habs have the worst power-play performance in franchise history so far this season, with an efficiency rate of 12.5%.

Tony Marinaro discussed this on his podcast after yesterday's game, in which the Habs went 0-for-4 on the power play:



The #GoHabsGo currently have the worst power play in the HISTORY OF THE FRANCHISE! Pierre McGuire & @mndamico join @TonyMarinaro to break down what's gone wrong👇 #thesickpodcast https://t.co/11gx5y1LaJ — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 17, 2026

The numbers don't lie, by the way.

With a success rate of 12.5%, the CH is truly on track for the worst power-play season in its history:

Obviously, there are things that need to be fixed in this area.

But according to Juraj Slafkovsky, there's no panic within the team right now. Slaf said the club has good players and that he's not too worried about it because things will fall into place, even if it might take longer than usual this season.



Juraj Slafkovsky today, when asked about his thoughts on the Habs' power play, which ranks 31st in the NHL: “(My opinion on it) is not good. It's not good, but I don't think anyone here is stressed. We're good players, and we have to figure it out. It's maybe taken a little longer this year. But I'm not worried.” “I feel like when we need it the most, it'll be there. Hopefully, that'll be in the next game.” — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 17, 2026

I really hope Juraj Slafkovsky is right.

I hope the Canadiens' power play gets back on track… because it's been tough lately. The team practiced their power play this morning in practice, and they need to get it going quickly: a good team should be able to succeed on special teams.

Yes, the Canadiens are good on the penalty kill, and we have to give credit to Derek Lalonde because he's really changed the team's mindset in that area.

But things need to change on the power play.

And even though Slaf is right when he says the team has good players, it takes more than that, too. It's up to Martin St-Louis and his group to find solutions because this can't go on like this.

Maybe getting the puck into the zone faster instead of always using that darn slingshot play would help get things moving…



In a Nutshell

– I love his swag.



Jack Hughes is rocking an all-white pair of skates at practice today 👀⚪ (via @ACoronaNJD) https://t.co/CJwMHfvzj7 — BarDown (@BarDown) November 17, 2026

– That's to be expected.

Several former players and assistant coaches were present at Glen Constantin's press conference. And everyone was moved by Glen Constantin—especially defensive coordinator Marc Fortier, who was very emotional.@TVASports @jic_tvasports @tvaqc @rseq @rougeetor https://t.co/ARcxlsVxgN — Stéphane Turcot (@StephTurcotTVA) November 17, 2026

– A beautiful gesture.

A statue honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, titled the Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture, is expected to be unveiled outside the Hollydell Ice Arena in 2028. The bronze statue will stand 5 feet, 9 inches tall and is being designed by New Jersey-based artist Carl LeVotch. — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 17, 2026

– Note.