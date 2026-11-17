Dylan Larkin is still a member of the Detroit Red Wings organization at this time—even more than six months after requesting a trade.

More than ever, we're wondering when and how this situation will be resolved. After all, we've reached the point where some are wondering if the Red Wings have simply decided to let him sit on the bench.

Yes, that's where we are.

In reality, it seems likely that the Red Wings, just like Larkin, would like to move on. But since the team is adamant about getting the value it's seeking, the situation remains unresolved.

But what exactly is this “value”? Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press revealed that the Red Wings want “an established 30-goal scorer who preferably plays center.” Basically, to trade Larkin, they want… another Larkin-type player in return.

« The Wings want more than that for Larkin. They want an established 30-goal scorer, preferably a center. » That's a pretty wide range. I mean, Auston Matthews and Ryan Donato are established 30-goal-scoring centers. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 17, 2026

As a rough guide, that would mean that in a trade with the Canadiens, the Red Wings would want Nick Suzuki or—even though he doesn't play center—Cole Caufield. Juraj Slafkovský scored 30 goals last year, but it's unclear whether a 30-goal season makes him an “established” player in the Red Wings' eyes.

We know that the Wild are currently offering Danila Yurov (who has nine goals in 22 games, good for a 34-goal pace over 82 games) and three first-round picks. But the Red Wings clearly want more than that.

My colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois noted this morning that the Red Wings have every right to be patient and wait for the offer they want. Except that if they have such high expectations in a situation where they have no leverage, they'd better be prepared for the deal to drag on for quite a while.

It seems pretty optimistic to hope that a team would make a straight-up trade for a guy who's been giving his organization headaches for months, you know.

In Brief

– Speaking of the Red Wings.

Chris Johnston: Regarding Simon Edvinsson: This is exactly the kind of young defenseman with long-term upside that [the Maple Leafs] would covet; One of the issues…[Toronto] do not control their [1st] in either 2027 or 2028; that could be a barrier – Early Trading (11/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 17, 2026

– Good question.

Will Evan Bouchard run away with the Norris Trophy, or can someone sneak in to take it? 👀🤔 https://t.co/L5NFp9RBCE — BarDown (@BarDown) November 17, 2026

– The Roses thank their fans.