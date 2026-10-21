Dylan Larkin: His inner circle thinks Montreal is a good “fit” for him

Obviously, the Habs aren't on that list, and despite a very warm welcome a few weeks ago, he hasn't changed his mind… at least not yet.

Pierre LeBrun, however, hasn't ruled out a change of heart. He discussed this on TSN 690.

LeBrun: MAYBE Dylan Larkin will change his list https://t.co/RH0az3b2mP — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 21, 2026

“Oh, wait a minute, hold on! Larkin might change his mind. (…) There are people in his inner circle who think it's a good fit and are talking to him about it. We'll see.” —Pierre LeBrun

It's still interesting to know that we shouldn't rule out the possibility of Larkin ending up in Montreal. The more time passes, the more pressure will build on this issue, which could force the Red Wings forward to reconsider his position.

The other interesting point LeBrun raises is that people close to him have told him they see Montreal as a good fit, but despite that, nothing has changed for now. We know it's his wife who wouldn't like the idea, but others around him aren't opposed to it—far from it.

The more time passes, the more I wonder how the forward will handle this situation. We know just how ruthless the fans are in Detroit, and if this tough season continues, oh boy!

The other question I'm asking myself is whether it's worth acquiring a player who might not be mentally prepared to play in Montreal—or even in Canada. Especially since none of the ten teams on his list are Canadian.