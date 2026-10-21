A Montrealer Signs with the Ottawa Rouge et Noir

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have announced the return of Canadian defensive lineman Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal to their organization.

This decision, confirmed on Wednesday, allows the Ontario-based team to once again rely on a young player who had already spent time with the team earlier this season.

Standing six feet three inches tall and weighing 245 pounds, Lemieux-Cardinal has the ideal build for a defensive lineman. His return could give him another chance to showcase his abilities and earn a more prominent role on the team.

The defensive back initially joined the REDBLACKS in August. His stint, however, was short-lived, as he was released by the club in September. Despite his departure, the organization has chosen to welcome him back, offering him another chance to continue his career in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

During his first stint in Ottawa, Lemieux-Cardinal played in only one regular-season game. He did not record any individual statistics during that appearance. His limited playing time therefore did not allow him to stand out on the score sheet.

This new deal nevertheless represents a fresh start for the Canadian player, who will be able to make the most of this second chance to become more integrated into the defensive unit.

An Additional Boost for Ottawa's Defensive Line

Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal's return is part of the REDBLACKS' roster management strategy, as the team must continually evaluate its options to maintain a competitive roster. Roster moves allow CFL teams to adjust their rosters based on their needs and the opportunities available to eligible players.

For Lemieux-Cardinal, the goal will now be to make the most of this new opportunity. More consistent attendance at practices and a potential increase in his playing time could allow him to better showcase his skills on the field.

It remains to be seen, however, what role the organization has in store for him for the rest of the season. The announcement of his return does not guarantee a permanent spot on the roster or immediate participation in upcoming games.

Fans of the Ottawa REDBLACKS will be able to follow developments as roster moves unfold. For his part, Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal will have the opportunity to demonstrate that he can contribute to the Canadian team's defensive efforts and extend his career in professional football.

This news marks a new chapter for the defensive back, who is returning to an organization he already knows well and with which he will seek to earn his place.

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