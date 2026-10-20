The Canadiens are (once again) one of the smallest teams in the NHL

The size of NHL players will always be a topic of conversation.

Even though there's more room for smaller players than before, the fact remains that a smaller player will always have to prove 150 times over that he can get the job done to earn his place in the sun.

The biggest player, on the other hand, will have to prove 150 times that he can't do it before getting cut. #KirbyDach

On that note, The Athletic published an article comparing the 32 NHL teams on various metrics, including average player height.

And the Habs are below average, which is nothing new.

The Capitals lead the NHL with an average height of 74.7 inches (72 inches is six feet, for reference), while the Canadiens average 73.3 inches.

That may seem like a small difference, but it's worth noting that only five teams are shorter than the Habs, which isn't ideal. The Avalanche, the Kraken, the Predators, the Wild, and the Penguins (who average 72.7 inches) are behind the Habs.

Sizing Up the NHL: Analyzing 2026–27 Teams by Age, Height, Nationality, and More https://t.co/ASPeurtcQC — James Mirtle (@mirtle) October 20, 2026

Is this the end of the world? No. But is it ideal? Not really. Being a little taller would be better.

At least the team's shortest players are talented. Cole Caufield (5'8”) is the shortest player in the NHL (tied with seven others), and Lane Hutson is the lightest in the Bettman league, weighing in at 162 pounds.

Speaking of weight, it's worth noting that the Habs aren't among the lightest in the league. At 202.3 pounds, they rank above the average of 201.3 pounds. That's not bad, even if they'd take a little more sandpaper on the ice.

The gap is even wider when it comes to weight, however. The Capitals average 213.1 pounds, and the Canucks average 194.4 pounds. Seeing the Habs be fast while still above average in terms of weight is a happy combination.

It's also worth noting that the Canadiens are the third-most “Canadian” team in the league, with 59% of their roster hailing from Canada. The tally of Canadian players obviously includes those from Alberta and Quebec. #Referendum

The Kraken and the Avalanche, at 63% and 71%, rank ahead of the Habs.

In a Nutshell

– What to watch for tonight.

The two biggest pieces of a shocking blockbuster deal face off tonight in Columbus Who will score tonight, and which team will come away with the win? https://t.co/WzCw55at73 — BarDown (@BarDown) October 20, 2026

– Bell Centre: morning skate at 10:30 a.m. today.

#Habs will have a 10:30 a.m. morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game vs. the #SJSharks — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 20, 2026

– Not even a little?

Are blown leads becoming a concern for the #GoHabsGo? @EricEngels: “Not even a little… The sample size is too small to read into it” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/rZOy8khP1S — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 20, 2026

– Nice.

NEW JERSEYS ALERT! Want to represent the CH's FRENCH CONNECTION? Text QUEBEC to 514-790-0919 OR go HERE FRENCH CONNECTION – Édition spéciale. Hurry! https://t.co/HJ1HR90cE0 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 20, 2026

– Phew.