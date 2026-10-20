MLB in Brief: One Year Ago | Was Steven Kwan Traded?

A year ago

George Springer hit an incredible home run.

One Year Ago Today: A Swing We'll Remember Forever #SpringerDinger pic.twitter.com/FS3kjAGRyp — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 20, 2026

Expectations for Trey Yesavage

What are they?

Have expectations gotten TOO HIGH for Trey Yesavage? @KPILLAR4 and @RickyRo24 weigh in on the expectations surrounding Toronto's young right-hander and the adjustments that could help him reach his full potential. Presented by @bet365ca. pic.twitter.com/DhPVi2UsEA — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) October 11, 2026

Kevin Long with the Mets?

He is no longer the Phillies' hitting coach.

Mets to speak with Kevin Long about possible return as hitting coach https://t.co/6z9vJmQlSZ pic.twitter.com/idLwkX3nbB — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 20, 2026

Steven Kwan traded?

Possible.

Steven Kwan will be entering the final year of his contract in 2027, and people around the league are keeping an eye on him as a potential trade candidate this winter. https://t.co/9knqG2u3LM — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 20, 2026

The Shane Bieber Situation

Where will he play in 2027?

A look at free agent Shane Bieber, whether a #BlueJays reunion makes sense, and what that might look like: https://t.co/AyUc7Y5t3S — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) October 19, 2026

Taking a Cue from the Blue Jays

If they were able to bounce back in 2025, the Rays could do the same in 2026.

A year ago, a World Series berth seemed so far away for the Rays. But instead of seeing a trying road ahead, Tampa Bay saw opportunity—in the 2025 Blue Jays. @ShiDavidi explains how last year's AL champs were a source of inspiration for this year's Rays.… — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2026

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