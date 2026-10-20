MLB in Brief: One Year Ago | Was Steven Kwan Traded?

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: One Year Ago | Was Steven Kwan Traded?
Credit: Mark Blinch

A year ago

George Springer hit an incredible home run.

Expectations for Trey Yesavage

What are they?

Kevin Long with the Mets?

He is no longer the Phillies' hitting coach.

Steven Kwan traded?

Possible.

The Shane Bieber Situation

Where will he play in 2027?

Taking a Cue from the Blue Jays

If they were able to bounce back in 2025, the Rays could do the same in 2026.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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