Luke Mittelstadt: P.K. Subban’s record is within his reach

Félix Forget
Luke Mittelstadt: P.K. Subban’s record is within his reach
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Luke Mittelstadt has been gaining popularity in Montreal since training camp. The 23-year-old defenseman, who performed well in camp, has now recorded 13 points in six AHL games during the 2026-27 season.

Remember: he's a defenseman.

Of course, his offensive breakout is somewhat surprising. Mittelstadt wasn't necessarily the most offensive-minded player in the NCAA (he tallied 21 points in 36 games during his most productive season), and he seems to have found his niche in Laval.

And it's even more striking when you consider that Mittelstadt is already on track to score more than 53 points this season… which would be a record for a defenseman on the Habs' farm team since 2000.

A record currently held by P.K. Subban during his 2009–10 season (when he was 20 years old), as noted by Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) tonight.

We know that Subban, after setting that record, went on to have a great career in the NHL. He helped the Habs with strong performances in the 2010 playoffs and went on to be one of the league's top offensive defensemen for about a decade afterward.

We can all agree that this would be an exceptional scenario for Mittelstadt, who was drafted in the seventh round. But obviously, we're far from being able to even think about that.

Matt Taormina (52 points in 2017–18) and Miloslav Guren (51 points in 2000–01) are the only other defensemen from the Canadiens' farm team to have recorded 50 points in a single season since 2000. We know that these guys, unlike Subban, didn't go on to have great careers in the NHL.

Racking up 50 points in a single AHL season isn't a guarantee that a defenseman will shine in the NHL. But still, in Mittelstadt's case (who is truly dominant on the ice), it's encouraging to see him showcase his offensive skills.


In a nutshell

Hehe.

– An interesting response (and a good question).

– Makes sense.

– Zach Whitecloud: The Flames are greedy.

– Interesting.

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