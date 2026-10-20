Let the Junior Caminero show begin

The World Series will pit two small-market teams against each other. But even those teams have some great players.

Junior Caminero, who has been dominant in the MLB for the past two years, is among them.

On Monday night, he hit his first home run of the postseason. He hasn't had a tough postseason (quite the opposite), but he hadn't been performing up to his enormous potential for the past few weeks.

Except that his massive home run in Game 6 seems to have woken him up.

Junior Caminero took 38.66 seconds to round the bases. Second-slowest time in the Statcast era on an undisputed home run/uninterrupted trot, per @SlangsOnSports. (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/i3uPZVVXOd — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 20, 2026

In my opinion, Caminero will definitely be one to watch moving forward. Why? Because he's good, of course, but also because he shines on the big stage.

Do you remember his performances at the World Baseball Classic? Or this, in the winter league two years ago?

An all-time home run trot from Junior Caminero with an incredible call to match. pic.twitter.com/N7d3WhqqXj — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 28, 2025

When the spotlight shines, his personality takes center stage—and so do his performances. That's just who he is.

For better or worse, his arrogance—or confidence—is on full display when his team needs him.

Between yelling “Yankees Lose” a thousand times a few weeks ago and now this, Junior Caminero might just be the Troll King. pic.twitter.com/Jgn1SpCXzh — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) October 20, 2026

He has what it takes to be the 2026 Randy Arozarena of the World Series. Remember that in 2020, the former Ray was historically good. But he was that good for the entire month…

Junior Caminero has what it takes to turn heads.

He could be the Brewers' nightmare, but he could also be his own worst enemy. He'll need to channel his energy to perform.

But what if he does? Watch out, everyone: he could win a World Series ring and earn the World Series MVP title at the same time.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.