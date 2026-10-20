Jakub Dobes will play tonight | Mike Matheson is practicing with the regulars

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jakub Dobes will play tonight | Mike Matheson is practicing with the regulars
Credit: Arianne Bergeron/NHLI via Getty Images

Yesterday, Mike Matheson practiced with Florian Xhekaj. So he was (pretty much) on his own.

It was the first time he'd been on the ice (as far as we know, at least) since his injury was announced. And according to the latest reports, he's still day-to-day.

We'll see what the Habs announce.

But this morning, Matheson not only skated alone, but Maxime Van Houtte also reports that he stayed on the ice when the regulars started skating.

We don't expect to see him play tonight against the Macklin Celebrini Sharks.

But what's grabbing the most attention in Montreal right now is the situation in net. Which goalie will get the chance to defend his team's net tonight?

It will be Jakub Dobes, who went through the starting goalie's routine in practice. So that's his role heading into tonight's game.

Based on performance alone, this isn't the right move, since Jacob Fowler has had a better start to the season. But keeping Dobes on the bench for too long isn't necessarily good for his confidence either.

The decision was undoubtedly not an easy one for the Canadiens, and we'll see tonight whether it was the right call or not.

Dobes will be under pressure, and it'll be up to him to rise to the occasion. But a strong performance could get him back on track and mark the beginning of something—in the best-case scenario, of course.

We'll see in due time.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– It's only a matter of time.

– What will the Jets do?

– Stay tuned.

– Read this.

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