Jakub Dobes will play tonight | Mike Matheson is practicing with the regulars

Yesterday, Mike Matheson practiced with Florian Xhekaj. So he was (pretty much) on his own.

It was the first time he'd been on the ice (as far as we know, at least) since his injury was announced. And according to the latest reports, he's still day-to-day.

We'll see what the Habs announce.

But this morning, Matheson not only skated alone, but Maxime Van Houtte also reports that he stayed on the ice when the regulars started skating.

We don't expect to see him play tonight against the Macklin Celebrini Sharks.

He stayed on the ice with the group of players who were there — Maxime Van Houtte (@maxvanhoutte) October 20, 2026

But what's grabbing the most attention in Montreal right now is the situation in net. Which goalie will get the chance to defend his team's net tonight?

It will be Jakub Dobes, who went through the starting goalie's routine in practice. So that's his role heading into tonight's game.

Jakub Dobes is the first to leave the ice and is expected to be the starting goaltender tonight. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 20, 2026

Based on performance alone, this isn't the right move, since Jacob Fowler has had a better start to the season. But keeping Dobes on the bench for too long isn't necessarily good for his confidence either.

The decision was undoubtedly not an easy one for the Canadiens, and we'll see tonight whether it was the right call or not.

Dobes will be under pressure, and it'll be up to him to rise to the occasion. But a strong performance could get him back on track and mark the beginning of something—in the best-case scenario, of course.

We'll see in due time.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

History isn't on Milwaukee's side. https://t.co/GAX401ZZFg https://t.co/gZQdMsYVLu — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 20, 2026

– It's only a matter of time.

Elliotte Friedman on The FAN Hockey Show about Werenski: Everyone's wondering if the Werenski watch will start up again. But I think it's too early for that. – 10/19 #CBJ #NHL https://t.co/hz3sZFTP2G — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 20, 2026

– What will the Jets do?

Chris Johnston: On Connor Hellebuyck: The suspension ends on Friday, but I don't think the Jets believe he really wants to even come to Winnipeg; it's a bit of a standoff – OverDrive (10/19) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 20, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Status quo on Nikishin trade talks https://t.co/iXwkokBPF1 — The Fourth Period (@TFP) October 20, 2026

– Read this.