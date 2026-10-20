Ivan Demidov is still wearing a boot on his right foot

Tonight, the Canadiens lost to the Sharks. It's a painful loss, especially since the Habs were in control of a game they let slip away.

Once again, the team blew a lead in the third period.

It's worth noting, however, that after the game, Ivan Demidov was seen chatting with Andrei Markov. Markov attended the game and clearly wanted to take the time to greet the young Russian forward.

Except that, according to Stu Cowan, there's still some bad news to take away from all this: Demidov is currently still wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

This suggests he may still be out for a little while before returning to action.

Andrei Markov and Ivan Demidov chatting in Russian outside the #Habs locker room after an OT loss to the Sharks. Demidov is still wearing a plastic walking boot on his right foot. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 21, 2026

One might think that once Demidov is ready to remove his walking boot, a fairly quick return will be possible. However, as long as he's wearing that boot, he won't be able to return to action.

Let's just say that a return to action on Friday is starting to look less and less likely, you know.

Remember that according to the Canadiens' initial timeline, Demidov was supposed to return sometime between October 20 and November 3. That window has just opened, so it's too early to assume he's behind schedule in his recovery.

But it's safe to say that the Habs, just like their fans, are hoping Demidov will be able to return fairly soon, you know.

Extension

The Canadiens will play their next four games on the road, facing the Blackhawks in Chicago on Friday and the Jets in Winnipeg (as part of the Heritage Classic) on Sunday before taking on the Blues and the Stars next week.

Will Demidov make the trip with the team? We'll see.