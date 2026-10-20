Championship Series: Both MVPs Are Heading to Face Their Former Teams

That's it: the Tampa Bay Rays are heading to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. It starts on Friday.

Neither team—just like the Rockies, the Padres, and the Mariners—has ever won the World Series before. That's pretty cool, though.

Last night, after his third start of the series, Freddy Peralta was named the MVP of the American League Championship Series.

A quick shout-out to the New York Mets, by the way. He looked broken in New York, but the Rays managed to get him back to the top. #Obviously

What an unreal way for Freddy Peralta to head into free agency, too. https://t.co/SpBA0TI0kC — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) October 20, 2026

Remember, the Mets acquired him just one year before he became a free agent. Both the team and the player struggled, and the pitcher was traded at the deadline.

But who had traded him, again? Oh right: the Brewers.

The “Brewers formula” was applied: since the guy wouldn't be around for the long haul, the difficult decision to trade him one year before free agency was made.

That's also the Rays' usual approach, but Peralta was a trade-deadline gamble rather than a major acquisition like when he was traded to the Mets.

It'll be special to see Peralta face off against the Brewers. It'll also be special for Drew Rasmussen, who began his career in Milwaukee.

And it'll be special for National League Championship Series MVP Jake Bauers, too. The Brewers player began his career in Tampa Bay.

Lots of fun storylines in Rays-Brewers : The Rays traded Bauers away

; the Brewers traded Peralta away

; the Brewers traded Rasmussen to the Rays — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) October 20, 2026

Yes, the two standout players of the Championship Series will face off against the teams where they began their careers.

We can't wait for it to start. It's this Friday at 8 p.m.

PMLB

Randy Arozarena and Tyler Glasnow were at The Trop last night. And Randy caught Junior Caminero's eye after his home run.

Former Rays back at The Trop Randy Arozarena and Tyler Glasnow are both at ALCS Game 6 supporting their former team! pic.twitter.com/hybzfPqTrp — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2026

Junior Caminero looked toward Randy Arozarena and mimicked Randy's celebration before crossing home! pic.twitter.com/ehAH0ZrpYx — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2026

Alejandro Kirk was also there. He was cheering on his friend Jonathan Aranda.

How cool is this? @BlueJays star Alejandro Kirk is here at @tropicanafield to support his childhood best friend Jonathan Aranda, with the #Rays just one win away from the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/eFJHDH7NvB — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 20, 2026

Hehe.

Yandy Díaz has once again pulled off a celebratory tomahawk. (Via: @markskoljrTV) pic.twitter.com/h4O0N2YITW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 20, 2026

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