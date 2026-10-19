Veteran Andy Dalton Lands a Job

The Atlanta Falcons are shuffling the deck at the quarterback position. According to sources cited Monday by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is preparing to offer a contract to veteran Andy Dalton. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network adds that this signing would lead to the release of Cooper Rush.

Released by the Philadelphia Eagles on October 9, Dalton didn't have to wait long to find a new team. At 38, he brings a wealth of experience: 16 seasons in the NFL, 169 starts, and 84 wins as a starter.

Notably, he was the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011 to 2019, before playing for several teams, including the Carolina Panthers, with whom he started seven games between 2023 and 2025. In his career, he has accumulated 39,793 yards, 254 touchdowns, and 152 interceptions, with a completion percentage of 62.6%. This season, he has thrown only one pass, which was intercepted.

His arrival is largely due to the Falcons' turbulent start to the season at the quarterback position. Since training camp, the team had been holding onto four quarterbacks: Michael Penix Jr., the designated starter; Tua Tagovailoa; Cooper Rush; and undrafted rookie Jack Strand.

Injuries quickly changed the landscape. Penix, who was recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and Tagovailoa, who had an oblique strain, both missed the first two games. Rush therefore started those games, but the offense managed only 16 points total—the lowest total in the league.

Reassuring Depth for Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons

The troubles didn't end there. In Week 5, against the Baltimore Ravens, Penix had to leave the game due to a rib injury. Tagovailoa took over in overtime, but an interception ended the game, which Atlanta lost.

Penix was back on Sunday for the 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears. Despite being sacked five times, he assured everyone that he left the game in good health and felt no pain in his ribs. With Dalton on the roster, the Falcons still have an experienced backup option.

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