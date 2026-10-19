Top 2: The Flames Snap the Canes’ Seven-Game Winning Streak
Last night was a pretty quiet night of hockey.
Four teams were in action.
Here are the results and highlights:
Sunday saw a couple of close games with the home teams coming out on top as the @minnesotawild and @nhlflames skated to victory.
#NHLStats: https://t.co/sUG88eXaHB https://t.co/KFRFuS0DYS
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 19, 2026
1. The Flames snapped the Canes' seven-game winning streak
The Hurricanes were in Calgary to face one of the worst teams in the NHL. It was a good opportunity for them to extend their winning streak to eight games.
But Carolina lost 3-2.
#Flames snap the Canes' 7-game winning streak and hand them their first road loss of the season as well. Morgan Frost with 1 goal and 1 assist; Cooley stops 34 of 36 shots.
— NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 19, 2026
Late in the second period, Calgary stunned Carolina.
What a passing play!
Some wild passing by the Flames https://t.co/4HJY95v3Vl
— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 19, 2026
Jalen Chatfield, however, brought everyone back to square one with this beautiful shot.
Jalen Chatfield hit a PERFECTTTT shot to tie the game https://t.co/YQTfX1DbKH
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 19, 2026
Late in the game, Yegor Sharangovich scored the game-winning goal.
A Mike Cammelleri-style goal.
SHARANGOVICH KNEE DROPPER FOR THE LEAD https://t.co/zJnd6M26Gy
— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 19, 2026
2. Kirill Kaprizov, the fastest to reach 10 goals
In the other game, the Jackets visited the Wild.
Minnesota won 2-1, and Kirill Kaprizov became the first player this season to reach the 10-goal mark.
Perfectly placed by Kirill the Thrill for his league-leading 10th of the season https://t.co/eBw0aEWqKv
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2026
That goal turned out to be the game-winner.
Danila Yurov scored the other goal for the winners.
Yakov Trenin makes a sweet move to set up Danila Yurov https://t.co/QNtwaY1iAE
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2026
Adam Fantilli was the sole goal-scorer for his team.
Adam Fantilli ties the game in the final minute of the first period https://t.co/wsNiN4Txge
— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 18, 2026
Overtime
– Kaprizov is the Wild player who reached this milestone the fastest (nine games).
That's 1⃣0⃣ for Kirill Kaprizov!
He became the fastest player in @mnwild history to reach the mark in a season (9 GP), surpassing Brian Rolston's (12 GP) previous record set in 2006-07.
#NHLStats: https://t.co/N8JetpsYKV https://t.co/BSsOhQEHRA
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 18, 2026
– Inspiring, as always.
“The past is dead; there's nothing for you there.”
Devin Cooley's mindset is one of a kind in the best possible way. https://t.co/kZxWt4gXQC
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 19, 2026
– Scoring highlights from yesterday.
– Twice as many games tonight.