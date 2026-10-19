Top 2: The Flames Snap the Canes’ Seven-Game Winning Streak

Raphael Simard
Top 2: The Flames Snap the Canes’ Seven-Game Winning Streak
Credit: X

Last night was a pretty quiet night of hockey.

Four teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The Flames snapped the Canes' seven-game winning streak

The Hurricanes were in Calgary to face one of the worst teams in the NHL. It was a good opportunity for them to extend their winning streak to eight games.

But Carolina lost 3-2.

Late in the second period, Calgary stunned Carolina.

What a passing play!

Jalen Chatfield, however, brought everyone back to square one with this beautiful shot.

Late in the game, Yegor Sharangovich scored the game-winning goal.

A Mike Cammelleri-style goal.

2. Kirill Kaprizov, the fastest to reach 10 goals

In the other game, the Jackets visited the Wild.

Minnesota won 2-1, and Kirill Kaprizov became the first player this season to reach the 10-goal mark.

That goal turned out to be the game-winner.

Danila Yurov scored the other goal for the winners.

Adam Fantilli was the sole goal-scorer for his team.


Overtime

– Kaprizov is the Wild player who reached this milestone the fastest (nine games).

– Inspiring, as always.

– Scoring highlights from yesterday.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Twice as many games tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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