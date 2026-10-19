Top 2: The Flames Snap the Canes’ Seven-Game Winning Streak

Last night was a pretty quiet night of hockey.

Four teams were in action.

Here are the results and highlights:

Sunday saw a couple of close games with the home teams coming out on top as the @minnesotawild and @nhlflames skated to victory. #NHLStats: https://t.co/sUG88eXaHB https://t.co/KFRFuS0DYS — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 19, 2026

1. The Flames snapped the Canes' seven-game winning streak

The Hurricanes were in Calgary to face one of the worst teams in the NHL. It was a good opportunity for them to extend their winning streak to eight games.

But Carolina lost 3-2.

#Flames snap the Canes' 7-game winning streak and hand them their first road loss of the season as well. Morgan Frost with 1 goal and 1 assist; Cooley stops 34 of 36 shots. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 19, 2026

Late in the second period, Calgary stunned Carolina.

What a passing play!

Some wild passing by the Flames https://t.co/4HJY95v3Vl — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 19, 2026

Jalen Chatfield, however, brought everyone back to square one with this beautiful shot.

Jalen Chatfield hit a PERFECTTTT shot to tie the game https://t.co/YQTfX1DbKH — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 19, 2026

Late in the game, Yegor Sharangovich scored the game-winning goal.

A Mike Cammelleri-style goal.

SHARANGOVICH KNEE DROPPER FOR THE LEAD https://t.co/zJnd6M26Gy — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 19, 2026

2. Kirill Kaprizov, the fastest to reach 10 goals

In the other game, the Jackets visited the Wild.

Minnesota won 2-1, and Kirill Kaprizov became the first player this season to reach the 10-goal mark.

Perfectly placed by Kirill the Thrill for his league-leading 10th of the season https://t.co/eBw0aEWqKv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2026

That goal turned out to be the game-winner.

Danila Yurov scored the other goal for the winners.

Yakov Trenin makes a sweet move to set up Danila Yurov https://t.co/QNtwaY1iAE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2026

Adam Fantilli was the sole goal-scorer for his team.

Adam Fantilli ties the game in the final minute of the first period https://t.co/wsNiN4Txge — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 18, 2026

Overtime

– Kaprizov is the Wild player who reached this milestone the fastest (nine games).

That's 1⃣0⃣ for Kirill Kaprizov! He became the fastest player in @mnwild history to reach the mark in a season (9 GP), surpassing Brian Rolston's (12 GP) previous record set in 2006-07. #NHLStats: https://t.co/N8JetpsYKV https://t.co/BSsOhQEHRA — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 18, 2026

– Inspiring, as always.

“The past is dead; there's nothing for you there.” Devin Cooley's mindset is one of a kind in the best possible way. https://t.co/kZxWt4gXQC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 19, 2026

– Scoring highlights from yesterday.

– Twice as many games tonight.