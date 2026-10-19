The Orioles Hire a New General Manager

The Baltimore Orioles finished the 2026 season with a record of 79 wins and 82 losses, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. In fact, after being touted as the next dynasty—or nearly so—the Maryland team has begun a downward spiral that shows no signs of stopping.

Yet everything was in place: a rock-solid farm system, formidable young hitters, and a strong bullpen when healthy. All that was missing was adding a few quality arms to the starting rotation.

But Mike Elias, the president of baseball operations, didn't get that—he looks like a deer caught in the headlights on the highway. Despite everything, he's still keeping his job for no justifiable reason. However, he'll now have some help in building a decent team.

In fact, the Orioles have just hired Jared Banner as the team's next general manager, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

News: The Baltimore Orioles are hiring Jared Banner as general manager, sources tell ESPN. Banner, who was an assistant GM with the Cubs, joins Mike Elias in Baltimore's leadership after nearly two decades working in a range of executive roles with the Cubs, Mets, and Red Sox. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 19, 2026

The O's had been operating without a general manager since Elias was promoted to president of baseball operations before the 2025 season.

Banner, who was assistant general manager for the Chicago Cubs, was also a candidate for the Sacramento Athletics as they sought to replace David Forst. The 41-year-old has gained extensive experience in player scouting and development during his stints with the Cubs, the Boston Red Sox, and the New York Mets.

Among his achievements is identifying Pete Crow-Armstrong as a potential trade target for Chicago. His philosophy emphasizes a combination of traditional scouting and analytics, while prioritizing communication, coaching, and organizational culture.

It certainly can't hurt.

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