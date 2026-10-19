Michael Hage: Second-leading scorer in the NCAA

Michael Hage clearly has no intention of slowing down this season.

Why do I say that?

Because the Montreal Canadiens prospect is off to an absolutely red-hot start to the NCAA season.

After six games with the University of Michigan Wolverines, the young forward has already racked up 14 points, placing him second among the NCAA's top scorers.

And the player ahead of him is Jayden Perron, who has 15 points… and plays for his own club. In other words, these two Michigan players are currently dominating American college hockey.

Not bad, huh?

Hage has scored three goals and added 11 assists so far. He's producing at a rate of 2.33 points per game—a particularly impressive pace for the Canadiens prospect as he continues his development at the collegiate level.

And that's a good thing.

Of course, there's still plenty of hockey left to play, and we'll have to see if he can maintain this pace as the season goes on.

But the kid's offensive talent is undeniable, and the stats speak for themselves. The Canadiens have landed a prospect who seems to have plenty of potential left… and that's interesting in the current context because the team needs a player who can play center on the second line.

We know that, after all. And it's no secret…

If Hage continues to produce at this rate, Montreal fans will have more and more reasons to closely follow his performances in Michigan. Because, let's face it, a Canadiens prospect who ranks among the top scorers in the entire NCAA is always a pleasure to watch.

But what makes it all even more special is the fact that Hage's name has been floating around in certain rumors over the past few weeks. His name has notably been linked to the Red Wings in discussions about the possibility of the Habs trading for Dylan Larkin… and one has to wonder how the Habs view his blistering start to the season.

Because we know the front office really likes him in Montreal. But we also know that those same executives are aggressive when it comes to improving the team—and that you have to give to get in a league like the NHL…

In a Nutshell

– Wow!

The last time Team Canada played at an IIHF Women's World Championship without Marie-Philip Poulin was in 2008. In 2008, Flo Rida and T-Pain topped the charts with “Low,” The Dark Knight ruled the box office, and Hayley Wickenheiser led Canada in scoring at the World Championships. Poulin is currently recovering from knee surgery. — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) October 19, 2026

– Note to those interested:

Buy tickets for our special 50/50 raffle benefiting La Tablée des Chefs to help combat food insecurity in Quebec Purchase tickets for our special 50/50 raffle benefiting La Tablée des Chefs to fight food insecurity in Quebec ↓ #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 19, 2026

– Okay.

Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for 30 days for leaving the national team's training camp without permission https://t.co/XsFfr3N3xr — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 19, 2026

– Makes sense.