Top 5: Connor McDavid Already Has 23 Points in Eight Games

There were 14 games on the schedule yesterday in the National Hockey League, while only four teams had Saturday off.

So there was plenty of action.

Here are the highlights that drew the most attention.

1. Connor McDavid is in a league of his own

The Edmonton Oilers are simply on another level offensively, especially this season, as they're scoring goals at a pace never seen before.

We're used to seeing several Oilers players among the league's top scorers, and this season is no different.

Connor McDavid already has 23 points in just eight games, having recorded five points last night against the Utah Mammoth in a 6–2 victory.

CONNOR MCDAVID TURNING DEFENSE INTO OFFENSE AND HE HAS 5 POINTS ON THE NIGHT He has 23 points in EIGHT GAMES https://t.co/7C3uh4sPny — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 18, 2026

He's just too good—he's on another planet.

2. A Season First for Jesperi Kotkaniemi

The former Montreal Canadiens player finally scored his first goal of the season yesterday in his seventh game of the season, after being left out of the lineup twice by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Some excellent work from Jaccob Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere allowed Jesperi Kotkaniemi to score the equalizer! https://t.co/Hp8tbR56Wv — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) October 17, 2026

The Hurricanes defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3–2.

3. Two Hat Tricks for the Panthers

Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe had a field day last night in the Florida Panthers' 8–3 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Both players scored hat tricks, setting a franchise record and an NHL record with four hat tricks in three games, while Brady Tkachuk had scored two in the previous two games.

Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe combined to mark the first time in @FlaPanthers history that multiple players recorded a hat trick in the same game. #NHLStats — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 18, 2026

The Florida Panthers are the first NHL team ever to have three consecutive games with a natural hat trick Brady Tkachuk in the last two…Carter Verhaeghe tonight Insane — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 17, 2026

ANOTHER HAT TRICK IN FLORIDA, THIS TIME BY SAM BENNETT—THIS IS INSANE!!!! https://t.co/hNL5j6FECG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 18, 2026

4. Ivar Stenberg has five points in his last five games

Even though the Sharks lost 4–3 in a shootout to the Detroit Red Wings last night, the positive performance from the team's young players is truly encouraging.

The second overall pick in the last draft, Ivar Stenberg, is on a hot streak right now, with five points in his last five games.

IVAR STENBERG SCORES HIS SECOND OF THE SEASON! https://t.co/bwPq54VWp8 — NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2026

Macklin Celebrini also performed well, scoring a superb goal off a pass from Will Smith.

WILL MACK ATTACK! Macklin Celebrini gives the @SanJoseSharks the lead off a sweet pass from Will Smith! https://t.co/wNQCZwYqbo — NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2026

5. Ryan Leonard scores a spectacular goal

The Washington Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 4–2 last night, and in that victory, Ryan Leonard scored a spectacular goal by skating the length of the ice.

RYAN LEONARD GOES THE LENGTH OF THE ICE AND SPLITS THE DEFENSE TO SCORE https://t.co/f4doBP6nNo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 17, 2026

The young player seems to have taken another step forward in his development.

Overtime

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Tonight's NHL schedule features two games.