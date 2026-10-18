NFL Announcement Regarding the Game in Paris

The NFL plans to stick to its schedule and hold the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, scheduled for next Sunday at the Stade de France near Paris.

Despite the protests and outbreaks of violence rocking several regions of France, the NFL assures that preparations for the game are proceeding as normal.

In a statement, the organization confirmed that it is working closely with French authorities and its partners to ensure the event runs smoothly. Security and logistical issues are being coordinated on an ongoing basis, while both teams are being kept regularly updated on developments.

The NFL also states that no incidents or disruptions have been reported at venues associated with its activities. For now, therefore, no changes to the game's schedule have been announced.

This event is of particular importance to the league, as it will be the first NFL regular-season game held in France. The Stade de France, located in Saint-Denis, north of the capital, will host this historic matchup.

Both teams are preparing for their trip to Europe

The New Orleans Saints are set to head to Paris after their game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford. For their part, the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to continue their preparations at home before flying to France on Thursday.

Both teams will therefore need to adapt their routines to this international trip, while carefully following the guidelines provided by the organizers.

Protests Raising Security Concerns

However, the situation in France remains tense. Nationwide protests against the rising cost of living and deteriorating conditions in schools have drawn hundreds of thousands of people.

The rallies have been marked by clashes between certain groups and law enforcement. According to reports, police have made at least 1,800 arrests across the country.

Masked individuals also reportedly set fire to facilities and targeted public buildings, including city halls, in several cities.

In response to this situation, President Emmanuel Macron was scheduled to convene government officials for an emergency meeting before addressing the public in the evening.

Despite these events, the NFL is proceeding with its plans for the Saints-Steelers game. The safety of players, staff, and spectators remains a central concern as this historic first for professional American football in France approaches.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.