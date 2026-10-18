Jayden Struble seems to have found his niche in Nashville

Michaël Petit
Jayden Struble seems to have found his niche in Nashville
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Jayden Struble was no longer part of the Canadiens' plans.

There was a logjam at the blue line, and the Montreal Canadiens opted to keep Adam Engstrom, Arber Xhekaj, and David Reinbacher.

Struble was either getting very few minutes per game in Montreal or was simply left out of the lineup altogether.

With his new team, the Nashville Predators, he's getting significant ice time.

He has already played more than 19 minutes in two games, including yesterday's game against the St. Louis Blues.

Struble logged 19:36 of ice time, delivered eight hits, and blocked three shots.

Clearly, Preds head coach Andrew Brunette seems to have confidence in his defenseman, and that's great for him.

He's been very involved since arriving in Nashville. He's already recorded 18 hits in four games and has blocked five shots so far with his new team.

And if Brunette is giving him so much ice time, it's probably because he trusts him and he's living up to expectations.

He simply didn't have the opportunity to prove himself in Montreal with all the defensemen ahead of him in the pecking order. He got a few games with heavy ice time, but now he seems to be seizing his chance in Nashville to prove he can be a good defenseman.

Yesterday, he was playing alongside Nicolas Hague, another big guy who isn't afraid to throw out some hits.

That pairing must have been intimidating to face, much like when Struble was paired with Arber Xhekaj.


In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

– Babcock didn't mince words when it came to his role players.

– Read more.

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