A first for Travis Hunter since 2002

Travis Hunter made a big impression on Sunday during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, played in London.

The young player pulled off a rare feat in the NFL by scoring a touchdown on offense and making an interception on defense in the same game. It was a feat that hadn't been accomplished since 2002, even though his team ultimately suffered a heartbreaking 34–31 loss.

Selected second overall in the 2025 draft, Hunter continues to improve after a challenging rookie season that ended prematurely due to a knee injury. This time, he demonstrated the full extent of his versatility by making an impact on both sides of the ball.

His first big moment came early in the fourth quarter, when he caught a pass in the end zone to score his first offensive touchdown of the season. But the Jaguars player wasn't done yet.

Later in the game, Hunter made a spectacular interception in the Jacksonville end zone. That play prevented the Texans from scoring a touchdown and allowed the Jaguars to limit the damage in a particularly close game.

It was already his second interception of the season, confirming his growing impact on the Florida team.

A Rare Feat in NFL History

Scoring an offensive touchdown and making a defensive interception in the same game is an exceptional achievement in professional American football. The last player to pull off such a double was Brian Dawkins, a former Philadelphia Eagles player, in 2002. His touchdown, however, came on a fake kick.

Jaguars Defeated Despite Their Young Star's Heroics

Despite Hunter's game-changing plays, Jacksonville failed to leave London with a victory. The Texans ultimately won the game 34–31 thanks to a field goal at the very end of the game.

On offense, Hunter finished the game with four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he added three tackles and an interception to his stat line.

This performance confirms the exceptional potential of the second overall pick in the 2025 draft. Even though the Jaguars left the field empty-handed, Travis Hunter delivered a convincing demonstration of his ability to impact a game on both sides of the ball.

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