Connor Hellebuyck’s suspension will end on Friday

Big news this afternoon.

Just a few minutes ago, Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) reported that there's an update on the Connor Hellebuyck situation. As a reminder, the goaltender is currently suspended by the Jets.

But according to Friedman, that suspension is set to end… very soon. In fact, it will end on Friday—in less than a week.

All of this means that by then, Hellebuyck will be back with the team.

And most importantly, he'll start getting paid again.

https://t.co/bGye3CrDPk — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 17, 2026

According to Friedman, the suspension was imposed after the goaltender informed the Jets on October 2 that he intended to end his absence. It was in the wake of all this that the Jets—who clearly didn't want him back—suspended him.

However, under the collective bargaining agreement, such a suspension must be of a “reasonable” duration. It's likely that the suspension will end on Friday to avoid any potential legal disputes.

For both Hellebuyck and the Jets, it seems it would be best if the goaltender were traded in the coming days to prevent his return from becoming a distraction in Winnipeg. After all that has happened in recent months, it would be strange to see him back in net for his former team.

So we'll see how the situation unfolds in the coming days, but there is indeed a scenario in which Hellebuyck will be back with the Jets in a few days. And that will happen just two days before the Heritage Classic, when the Jets will face off against… the Canadiens.

In Brief

– David Reinbacher is confident.

David Reinbacher today on his confidence level: “It's stayed the same. I'm pretty confident in myself and what I'm capable of doing. Now I just gotta play the way I did in the last couple of weeks and that's it. Don't change anything. Just be yourself out there and have fun.” https://t.co/pRe7bzupNy — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 17, 2026

– Today's waivers pick.

Bernard-Docker (DET) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 17, 2026

– Interesting.